ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady continues on the main card with a fight between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg in the light heavyweight division. Blachowicz comes into this fight off a 20-month layoff and a split decision defeat his last time out meanwhile, Ulberg is surging with wins in each of his last seven fights. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Blachowicz-Ulberg prediction and pick.

Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1) last fight was a controversial split-decision loss to the now-former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and he will be stepping inside the octagon for the first time since July 2023. Now, Blachowicz will be looking to get back into title contention and in order for him to do that he's going to need to pass surging contender Carlos Ulberg this weekend at the O2 Arena.

Carlos Ulberg (11-1) suffered a defeat in his UFC debut against Kennedy Nzechukwu but hasn't lost since winning each of his next seven fights most recently defeating Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision. Now, Ulberg will be looking for the biggest win of his UFC career when he takes on former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz this weekend in London.

Here are the UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Jan Blachowicz-Carlos Ulberg Odds

Jan Blachowicz: +235

Carlos Ulberg: -290

Over 2.5 rounds: -145

Under 2.5 rounds: +114

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Jan Blachowicz Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Alex Pereira – DEC

Last 5: 2-2-1

Finishes: 18 (9 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

As we approach UFC Fight Night 255 in London, the co-main event between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg is set to captivate audiences. Despite being the underdog, Blachowicz has the tools to outmaneuver Ulberg. The Polish veteran's extensive experience in high-stakes fights, coupled with his well-rounded skillset, makes him a formidable opponent. Blachowicz has shown remarkable resilience and tactical prowess throughout his career, often turning the tide in his favor when the odds are against him.

Blachowicz's wrestling skills could be the key to victory. He has successfully controlled elite strikers like Israel Adesanya in the past, and his ability to secure takedowns could disrupt Ulberg's striking rhythm. While Ulberg is known for his knockout power and recent win streak, his endurance in prolonged battles remains untested. If Blachowicz can extend the fight, he may exploit Ulberg's potential vulnerabilities in stamina. Additionally, Blachowicz's strategic striking could counter Ulberg's aggressive but sometimes reckless approach. With his experience and tactical acumen, Blachowicz has a strong chance to upset the favored Ulberg, making him a compelling underdog pick for this weekend's fight.

Why Carlos Ulberg Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Mohammad Yahya – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (7 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

As the MMA world converges on London for UFC Fight Night 255, the co-main event between Carlos Ulberg and Jan Blachowicz promises to be a thrilling clash of styles. Ulberg, riding a seven-fight win streak, is in the best form of his career, having recently defeated Volkan Oezdemir via unanimous decision. His knockout power, evident in his ability to finish fights quickly, will be a significant threat to Blachowicz. Ulberg's youth and agility also give him an edge in terms of endurance, allowing him to maintain a high pace throughout the fight

Ulberg's technical striking and footwork will enable him to evade Blachowicz's powerful shots and dictate the pace of the fight. While Blachowicz has a storied career with notable victories, his recent layoff and age may hinder his performance against a younger, hungrier opponent. Ulberg's takedown defense is also impressive, with an 83% success rate, which could limit Blachowicz's wrestling opportunities. Given these factors, Ulberg is well-positioned to secure a victory, potentially by decision if he can avoid Blachowicz's early power and maintain his pace throughout the fight.

Final Jan Blachowicz-Carlos Ulberg Prediction & Pick

In the highly anticipated matchup between Jan Blachowicz and Carlos Ulberg, both fighters bring unique strengths to the table. Blachowicz, a seasoned veteran and former champion, boasts impressive wrestling skills and endurance, which have been key factors in his past successes. However, he faces a formidable opponent in Ulberg, who is on a seven-fight winning streak and known for his knockout power and quickness. Ulberg's recent victory over Volkan Oezdemir showcased his ability to handle top-level competition. His aggressive striking style could overwhelm Blachowicz, especially if he can avoid being taken down. Given Ulberg's current form and Blachowicz's recent layoff, Ulberg will capitalize on his momentum and potentially secure the finish or outstrike Blachowicz for the majority of the fight getting the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Jan Blachowicz-Carlos Ulberg Prediction & Pick: Carlos Ulberg (-290), Over 2.5 Rounds (-145)