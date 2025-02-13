ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

One of the best young heavyweights returns to the ring when Jared “Big Baby” Anderson (17-1) faces Mario Kollias (12-3-1). It is time to continue our boxing odds series with an Anderson-Kollias prediction and pick.

Anderson, 25, is coming off the first loss of his career, a third-round TKO to Martin Bakole. He entered that fight as the WBO international heavyweight champion and heavy betting favorite, only to be knocked down three times before being stopped standing. Before that fight, he rose to prominence as an undefeated, athletic heavyweight with 15 of his 17 wins by knockout.

Kollias, 33, is coming off a first-round body shot knockout of Tamaz Izoria in Finland. While not nearly the household name that Anderson is, Kollias has won seven of his last eight fights, all by knockout. Overall, 10 of his 12 wins are by knockout.

Here are the Jared Anderson-Mario Kollias odds, courtesy of FanDuel

Boxing Odds: Jared Anderson-Mario Kollias Odds

Jared Anderson: -3000

Mario Kollias: +890

Over 3.5 Rounds: -142

Under 3.5 Rounds: +112

How to Watch Jared Anderson vs. Mario Kollias

Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

TV/Stream: ESPN+

Why Jared Anderson Will Win

There may be some growing tension between Anderson and Bob Arum, but “Big Baby” is still Top Rank's best chance at a heavyweight champion. His championship trajectory will be delayed by a few years at best, but Anderson's athleticism and speed at heavyweight are only matched by the elite of the division.

Kollias, a veteran regional European fighter, has never competed on a stage as large as Top Rank. As such, his record is semi-impressive on paper but is filled with typical regional heavyweight fodder. His last win came against an ill-prepared opponent with a 5-14 record in a warehouse. He has just four of his 12 wins over fighters with winning records.

After losing to Bakole, a tune-up was to be expected for Anderson. But this far of a step back is almost too much, even for a company like Top Rank that desperately wants to see him back in the win column. Since the loss, Anderson has gone practically radio silent on social media, a notable move for him, which could indicate his laser focus on his preparation for this fight.

Why Mario Kollias Will Win

The biggest knock on Anderson has always been his mindset and mental preparation, far more than anything he does in the ring. In the past, he has been open about his struggling mental health and admitted that boxing does not always fully satisfy him. Those comments have always been concerning, but they are especially noteworthy coming off his first professional loss.

Given his record and lack of quality opposition, Kollias is largely written off as a mere body for Anderson to roll through. However, if nothing else, he still has the power and size to best a small heavyweight like Anderson, who was dwarfed by Bakole in his previous outing. Anderson is six months removed from a fight in which he was knocked down three times by a fighter with a similar physique as Kollias.

Far too often, derailed hype trains similar to Anderson come out flat in their first appearance coming off a loss. Anderson was once a fighter who averaged over 60 punches per round but was visibly shaken after Bakole put him down in the first round. If he is unable to rebound from that mental block, this fight could be much closer than it needs to be with Kollias potentially owning a slight power advantage.

Final Jared Anderson-Mario Kollias Prediction & Pick

Anderson is getting one of the clearest set-up fights a budding contender can receive. For a fighter who struggles with the mental aspect of boxing as much as Anderson does, simply getting a win is the most important step for him after the way he lost to Bakole.

On paper, Kollias could knock him out the way Bakole did; Anderson is just too fast and technical for him. Fighting a short 5-14 opponent in a warehouse does not even begin to prepare Kollias for a fight against someone like Anderson, who is one of the most athletic heavyweights in the world.

Before losing to Bakole, Anderson's previous three fights were all of the longest of his career, including his first two decision victories. While those fights were crucial to his career development, this one is not. Kollias is the same level of opponent that Anderson ran through on his way to the top. The question will be which version of Anderson shows up to the ring, and Top Rank is doing everything they can in this spot to coax the old “Big Baby” out and pick up another early finish.

Final Jared Anderson-Mario Kollias Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 rounds (+112)