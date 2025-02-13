ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick on the UFC Vegas 102 Prelims as we'll see this last-minute matchup in the Lightweight (155) Division. New York's own Jared Gordon will take on Uzbekistan's Mashrabjon Ruziboev in a fun scrap early into the card. Check the UFC odds series for our Gordon-Ruziboev prediction and pick.

Jared Gordon (20-7) has gone 8-6-0-1 inside the UFC since debuting in 2017. Following a recent TKO win over Mark Madsen, he dropped a razor-thin split decision to Nasrat Haqparast in his most recent bout. Following a cancellation to his bout against Kaue Fernandes, he'll face a debuting fighter on short notice to save his bout. Gordon stands 5-foot-9 with a 68-inch reach.

Mashrabjon Ruziboev (20-4-1) will be making his promotional debut on just a few days notice while stepping in for Kaue Fernandes. He fights out of Central Asia and is featured in the Open Fighting Championship where he's won his last three fights. He'll look for a huge upset stepping into this last-minute spot. Ruziboev stands 5-foot-11.

Here are the UFC Vegas 102 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 102 Odds: Jared Gordon-Mashrabjon Ruziboev Odds

Jared Gordon: -355

Mashrabjon Ruziboev: +280

Why Jared Gordon Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Nasrat Haqparast – S DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Jared Gordon is coming into this fight after feeling he got robbed with his last split decision loss to Nasrat Haqparast. While his strikes weren't necessarily damaging, he ended the fight with more strikes landed and easily could have gotten the nod in his favor. This initial cancellation is another roadblock in his current plans, but Gordon is a determined competitor and this shouldn't waver his fight plans despite the change in opponent. He'll still look to be aggressive from in close while working his wrestling and damaging his opponent.

Jared Gordon has an extremely solid chin and he's got the advantage of being in this spot countless times in the past. He's fought much better competition at the UFC level and this shouldn't be an uncommon look for him. The biggest focus for Gordon will be remaining composed and doing enough damage throughout the fight to not force another judges' decision, which haven't gone his way in the past.

Why Mashrabjon Ruziboev Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Nirzhigit Karaev – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 12 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Mashrabjon Ruziboev is the brother of UFC Welterweight Nursulton Ruziboev and while he may not be at the same level of some of his UFC counterparts, he'll certainly have a chance to insert himself into the mix with a win in this fight. Having a brother at the UFC level is definitely a boost for him as he has experience training with that level of athlete, but this will certainly be the toughest test of his career as the competition along his regional scene is nowhere near the UFC.

Ruziboev has 12 wins by knockout without ever getting knocked out himself, so he had a very strong chin and will be able to withstand the damage from Gordon in this one. However, his last three opponents have had a combined record of 2-2, so there's still a lot that Ruziboev hasn't shown us at an elite level. Without anything to lose in this debut, his best chance is to go out their and hope for an unlikely knockout.

Final Jared Gordon-Mashrabjon Ruziboev Prediction & Pick

Props to Mashrabjob Ruziboev for stepping into this spot on such short notice to face a dangerous opponent like Jared Gordon, but the fact of the matter is that his competition up to this point has not really be comparable to a UFC level foe. Jared Gordon has done his time in the division and seen a rollercoaster of results, so it's unlikely that Ruziboev will offer anything that catches him off-guard.

Jared Gordon has every ability to control this fight from a striking standpoint and given his opponent's limited experience in wrestling, he should have the grappling advantage in this one as well. However, his last few decisions haven't gone his way and he'll need to offer a much more definitive performance in securing the win during this fight.

Ultimately, I see Jared Gordon finding big shots down the middle with his jab and while he's susceptible to getting caught, I don't believe Ruziboev will offer the power needed to knock him out. Without overthinking this one, let's roll with the betting favorite in Jared Gordon to get the win.

Final Jared Gordon-Mashrabjon Ruziboev Prediction & Pick: Jared Gordon (-355)