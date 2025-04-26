ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets will look to take a 3-1 lead as they face the St. Louis Blues in Game 4 of their Best-of-7 First-Round Series on Sunday at the MTS Centre. The crowd in St. Louis will be wild as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series and make a Jets-Blues Game 4 prediction and pick.

The Blues dominated the Jets in Game 4, beating them 7-2 to finally grab a win in their Best-of-7 First-Round Series. Amazingly, the Blues scored 48 seconds into the game, and added one two minutes later. Cam Fowler added a goal in what would ultimately be a blowout.

Here are the Jets-Blues Game 4 Stanley Cup Playoffs, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Jets-Blues Game 4 Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -128

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +106

Over: 5.5 (+122)

Under: 5.5 (-150)

How To Watch Jets vs. Blues Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: TBS, truTV and MAX

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets struggled to do anything in this game. Sadly, they were outmatched in every fashionable way. The goal now is to try to get back on track and secure a 3-1 lead, heading back to Winnipeg.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each failed to get on the board, with neither scoring. Nikolaj Ehlers was also inefficient. Instead, the Jets got goals from Neal Pionk and David Gustafsson.

The Jets fired just 18 shots at the net and only won 43 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went just 1 for 4 on the power play. These things factored into their inability to get any real scoring chances.

Connor Hellebuyck had his worst playoff performance yet, allowing six goals and making 19 saves. Additionally, the defense in front of him took too many penalties, and then went 5 for 8 on the penalty kill. The defense was very vicious, leveling 68 hits and blocking 16 shots.

The Jets will cover the spread if Connor and Scheifele can get back on track and lead the offense to get some better scoring chances. Then, they must avoid taking too many penalties and do better at killing them.

Why the Blues Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues beat the Jets in the 2019 Playoffs, and hope to do it again as they try to even the Best-of-7 First-Round Series. Remarkably, everything went right in Game 4.

Fowler set a franchise record with five points, displaying the potential the Blues saw in him when they obtained him in a trade with the Anaheim Ducks. Buchnervich had a hat trick, getting the scoring going early and not letting up. Likewise, Robert Thomas had four helpers. Colton Paryko and Jordan Kyrou also had a goal each to contribute.

The offense finished with 28 shots on the net. Ultimately, their offense got many chances because they won 57 percent of the faceoffs and retained possession along the way. The Blues finished 3 for 8 on the power play.

Jordan Binnington was decent, making 16 saves but also allowing two goals. If this game were closer, it would have been more worrisome. Regardless, he did his job, and his defense was great. They had 63 hits and blocked 10 shots. Amazingly, their best feat was shutting down Connor and Scheifele.

The Blues will cover the spread if they can continue generating exceptional scoring chances. Then, they must defend the crease and not let the Jets capitalize on golden opportunities.

Final Jets-Blues Game 4 Prediction & Pick



Playing Game 4 on the road mostly yielded good results in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, as those teams went 2-1 in the fourth game of the series. You have to go back to the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs to find the last occasion where the Jets had a 2-1 lead heading into Game 4 on the road, a game they would ultimately win. Meanwhile, the last time the Blues trailed a series 2-1 going into Game 4 at home occurred in the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, a game they would win, which would help pivot them toward their first and only title.

The Jets struggled mightily in Game 3. Alarmingly, their top guys were nonexistent, and the Blues did a good job shutting them down. It was a far cry from what happened over the first two games. Notably, the coaching plan was well-executed, and the Blues executed it to perfection. Can they do it again? I think they can. While I think the Jets will play better, the Blues have all the confidence going for them. This won't be a 7-2 game again. However, I think the Blues will again feed off the energy of the home crowd to even the series at two games apiece.

Final Jets-Blues Game 4 Prediction & Pick: St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-260)