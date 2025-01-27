ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle of Canada as the Winnipeg Jets face the Montreal Canadiens. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Canadiens prediction and pick.

The Jets come into the game at 34-14-3 on the year, placing them in first in the Central Division, and tied for the most points in the NHL. This has the Jets looking at options to upgrade the roster at the trade deadline. In their last game, they faced the Calgary Flames. Kyle Connor scored first to give the Jets the 1-0 lead in the first period. Two goals in the second period would make it a 3-1 game after two periods. In the third period, Gabriel Vilardi scored his second goal of the game, and the Jets would go on to win the game 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Canadiens come into the game at 24-20-5 on the year, which places them in sixth in the Atlantic Division, and just two points outside of a playoff spot. In their last game, the Canadiens faced the New Jersey Devils. Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt both scored in the first period to give the Devils the lead. In the second period, Nick Suzuki scored to make it a one-goal game, but the Devils would score again. Still, Cole Caufield would bring the deficit back to one before the end of the period. In the third, Alexandre Carrier scored to tie the game, and force overtime. There, Jack Hughes scored to win the game for the Devils 4-3.

Here are the Jets-Canadiens NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Canadiens Odds

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+156)

Moneyline: -160

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: +132

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Jets vs Canadiens

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele lead the way for the Winnipeg Jets. Connor leads the team in points this year, and comes into the game with 27 goals on the year, second most on the team. He has also added 36 assists, for a team-leading 63 points. He also has nine goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Scheifele comes in second on the team in points, with 28 goals and 28 assists this year. Finally, Gabriel Vilardi rounds out the line. He has 22 goals and 25 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Nikolaj Ehlers is fourth on the team in points this year, playing on the second line this year. He has 15 goals with 29 assists this year while having four goals and 13 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Josh Morrissey and Neal Pionk have both been solid from the blue line. Morrissey has five goals and 37 assists this year, while Pionk has seven goals and 25 assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 30-7-2 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. Hellebuyck is first in the NHL in wins and goals-against average, while sitting second in save percentage. He has won four of his last five games while giving up two or fewer goals in those four games.

Why the Canadiens Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Canadiens are led by Nick Suziki and Cole Caufield from the top line this year. Suzuki leads the team in points and comes into the game with 15 goals and 35 assists this year, good for 50 total points. He has two goals and 13 assists on the power play this year. Meanwhile, Cole Caufield leads the team in goals this year. Caufield comes in with 25 goals and 21 assists this year. He has seven goals and four assists on the power play. Juraj Slafkovsky rounds out the line, as he is fourth on the team in points with seven goals and 21 assists.

The Canadiens' blue line has also been productive this year. Lane Huston is third on the team in points and leads the team in assists He comes in with three goals and 36 assists on the year. Further, Mike Matheson comes in with three goals and 19 assists, with a goal and seven assists on the power play.

Sam Montembeault is expected to be in goal for the Canadiens in this one. He is 17-17-3 on the year with a 2.99 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He is 2-2-1 in his last five games, giving up three or fewer goals in three of the five.

Final Jets-Canadiens Prediction & Pick

The Winnipeg Jets come in as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. The Jets have been amazing on defense this year, allowing just 2.43 goals per game, tops in the NHL. Further, they scored 3.53 goals per game and are first on the power play. While the Canadiens are ninth on the penalty kill, they are 26th in the NHL in goals-against this year. Take the Jets.

Final Jets-Canadiens Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (-160)