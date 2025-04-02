ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two of the best in the Western Conference face off as the Winnipeg Jets face the Vegas Golden Knights It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Jets-Golden Knights prediction and pick.

The Jets come into the game at 51-20-4 on the year, making the Jets the top team in the NHL. In their last game, they faced the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings took the lead in the first period on goals from Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar. The Jets would get a goal back in the second period on a goal from Cole Perfetti. Still, Andrei Kuzmenko would make it 3-1 in the second period, and then Adrian Kempe would add an empty net goal in the third as the Kings won the game 4-1.

Meanwhile, the Golden Knights are hoping to make another run at the Stanley Cup. They are 45-21-8 on the year, which gives them the top spot in the Pacific Division. In their last game, they faced the Edmonton Oilers. Nicolas Roy gave the Golden Knights the 1-0 lead in the first period. Still, Jake Walman, Leon Draisaitl, and Viktor Arvidsson would all score in the second period to give the Oilers the 3-1 lead. Early in the third period, Pavel Dorofyev scored to make it a one-goal game, but the Golden Knights could not find the equalizer as the Oilers won the game 3-2.

Here are the Jets-Golden Knights NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Jets-Golden Knights Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-250)

Moneyline: +102

Vegas Golden Knights: -1.5 (+198)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jets vs Golden Knights

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Jets have been led by the combination of Kyle Connor on the top line. Connor leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year, coming into the game with 38 goals and 52 assists, good for 90 total points. Connor also has nine goals and 19 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, Mark Scheifele is second on the team in points, joining Connor on the top line. He comes into the game with 36 goals and 45 assists this year. Scheifele has ten goals and 13 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Alex Iafallo. Iafallo has 13 goals and 13 assists so far this year.

On the second line, Nikolar Ehlers leads the way, while also sitting third on the team in points. He comes into the game with 24 goals and 39 assists, good for 63 points. He is joined on the line by Adam Lowry, who comes in with 14 goals and 17 assists this year. Further, the Jets get production from the blue line. Josh Morrissey comes in with 12 goals and 44 assists this year.

Connor Hellebuyck is expected to be in goal for the Jets in this one. He is 43-11-3 on the year with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. That places him first in the NHL in all three categories. He is 4-1-0 in his last five games, allowing two or fewer goals in three of the last five games.

Why the Golden Knights Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden Knights top line is led by Jack Eichel. Eichel leads the team in assists and points this year, coming into the game with 27 goals and 66 assists this year. Further, he has five goals and 29 assists on the power play. Mark Stone joins Eichel on the top line and is second on the team in points, coming in with 19 goals and 47 assists this year, good for 66 points. He has five goals and 20 assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Ivan Barbashev. Barbashev comes in with 20 goals and 27 assists this year.

Pavel Dorofeyev is leading the second line with Tomas Hertl still out of the lineup. He comes in with 32 goals and 17 assists on the year. He is joined on the line by Nicholas Roy. Roy comes in with 12 goals and 15 assists this year. Finally, Shea Theodore has been solid from the blue line. He comes in with seven goals and 44 assists.

Adin Hill is expected to be in goal for the Vegas Golden Knights in this one. He is 29-12-5 on the year with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He has won four of his last five games, giving up 11 goals in the process.

Final Jets-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

The Golden Knights come in as the favorite in terms of odds in this NHL game. Still, while Adin Hill has played well as of late, Connor Hellebuyck has been the best goalie in the NHL this year. The Jets also score 3.41 goals per game this year while sitting second on the power play. The Golden Knights are 25th on the penalty kill, which will be the difference in this game.

Final Jets-Golden Knights Prediction & Pick: Jets ML (+102)