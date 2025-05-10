ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Winnipeg Jets will attempt to reclaim home-ice advantage on Sunday when they face the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Second Round at American Airlines Arena. One team will take the lead as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Jets-Stars Game 3 prediction and pick.

The Jets defeated the Stars 4-0 to even up the Best-of-7 Second Round Series. Ultimately, they dominated from the start and did not let up, cruising to a shutout victory, thanks to 21 saves from Connor Hellebuyck. Now, the Jets hope to steal a game on the road, which they have been unable to do this season. Can the Jets finally get a road victory in the playoffs?

Here are the Jets-Stars Game 3 Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Jets-Stars Game 3 Odds

Winnipeg Jets: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +128

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+168)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 5.5 (-110)

Under: 5.5 (-110)

How To Watch Jets vs. Stars Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 4:30 PM ET/1:30 PM PT

TV: TBS, truTV, MAX and SportsNet

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

Josh Morrissey returned to the lineup in Game 2, which helped spark the Jets' offense while tightening up their defense. Notably, Morrissey had an assist in his return. Of course, Morrissey had a huge impact on this game, helping the Jets shut down this potent Dallas offense. Haydn Fleury also defended the net well, emerging as a solid option on the blue line.

The Jets got the scoring going thanks to a power-play goal from Gabriel Vilardi. Then, Nikolaj Ehlers added one in the second period. Adam Lowey got one, and Ehlers had an empty-net goal to seal the game. While the offense did well, it would not have been in this situation if not for a defense that shut down Mikko Rantanen and this offense, not allowing the Stars any chances. The Jets struggled in the faceoff circle, but made up for it by checking the puck carriers and laying out 39 hits while blocking 12 shots.

Hellebuyck had a great game, stopping all 21 shots he faced. Significantly, this is the exact type of game he needed after a terrible Game 1. Now, he looks to keep it going.

The Jets will cover the spread if they can consistently score and get shooting chances from Ehlers, Vilardi, Mark Scheifele, and Kyle Connor. Then, Morrissey and Fleury must continue to lead the defense, and Hellebuyck must continue to make critical saves.

Why the Stars Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Stars did not do enough in Game 2, with the offense getting no results despite numerous chances. Unfortunately, they could not get past the tough Winnipeg defense, and their star players were listless in this game.

The Stars won 57 percent of the faceoffs. However, their possession did not last long as the Winni[eg defenders constantly jammed and poke-checked them, forcing them to scramble to try and keep the puck in their possession. Rantanen saw his exceptional streak of hat tricks come to an end, and he only mustered one shot on goal. Additionally, the Stars went 0 for 3 on the power play, often seeing the extra-man opportunity go to waste with a bad pass or a shot that went wide of the net.

The team's poor defense put them in this spot. Notably, they took five penalties that put them on their heels. Jake Oettinger did his best, but still was not good enough, making 21 saves while allowing three goals.

The Stars will cover the spread if their offense can make better passes and set up pristine scoring chances for Rantanen and the rest of their top snipers. Then, they must defend the crease better while also avoiding too many penalties.

Final Jets-Stars Game 3 Prediction & Pick

In these Stanley Cup Playoffs, there have been two series in which the score was 1-1 going into Game 3. So far, it's been a 1-1 split. It usually sways to the home team, but that is not always the case.

The last time the Jets came into Game 3 with a series tied, it did not go so well as the Colorado Avalanche thrashed them 6-2 at Ball Arena last season. Conversely, the last time the Stars played Game 3 at home with the series tied 1-1 was in the 2023 Western Conference Finals, when they dropped the contest to the Vegas Golden Knights. While the Jets played excellent hockey in Game 2, trusting them on the road is difficult. Plus, the Stars have responded every time they have played a bad game. Look for them to win and cover the spread.

Final Jets-Stars Game 3 Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+168)