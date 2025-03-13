ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 104: Marvin Vettori vs. Roman Dolidze continues on the prelims with a fight between Josiane Nunes and Priscila Cachoeira in the women’s bantamweight division. Nunes has lost back-to-back fights coming into this do-or-die fight this weekend, meanwhile Cachoeira also comes in with her back against the wall with two losses in a row. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Nunes-Cachoeira prediction and pick.

Josiane Nunes (10-3) has back-to-back decision defeats in her last two fights, most recently dropping a split decision to Jacqueline Cavalcanti. Now, Nunes looks to get back on track when she takes Priscila Cachoeira this weekend at UFC Vegas 104.

Priscila Cachoeira (12-6) has been dominated in each of her last two losses to Miranda Maverick and Jasmine Jasudavicius and comes into this fight with her back against the wall. Cachoeira hopes the move to the bantamweight division brings her UFC career new life when she takes on Josiane Nunes at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 104 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 104 Odds: Josiane Nunes-Priscila Cachoeira Odds

Josiane Nunes: -192

Priscila Cachoeira: +160

Over 2.5 rounds: -188

Under 2.5 rounds: +145

Why Josiane Nunes Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jacqueline Cavalcanti – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 (7 KO/TKO)

As UFC Vegas 104 approaches, all eyes are on the women's bantamweight clash between Josiane Nunes and Priscila Cachoeira. Nunes, with her impressive 10-3 record and devastating knockout power, is poised to emerge victorious in this matchup. The Brazilian powerhouse has shown remarkable resilience and adaptability in her recent performances, bouncing back from a couple of decision losses with a string of dominant victories. Nunes' striking prowess, evidenced by her 70% knockout ratio, poses a significant threat to Cachoeira, who has been susceptible to heavy strikes in past bouts.

While Cachoeira brings her own aggressive style to the octagon, her recent form has been inconsistent, losing three of her last five fights. Nunes' superior striking accuracy and output, coupled with her ability to maintain a high pace throughout the fight, will likely overwhelm Cachoeira. Furthermore, Nunes' experience against higher-ranked opponents and her performance under pressure in the UFC gives her a mental edge. As the fight progresses, expect Nunes to capitalize on Cachoeira's tendency to absorb damage, potentially securing a late-round TKO or a dominant decision victory, further cementing her position in the bantamweight division.

Why Priscila Cachoeira Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jasmine Jasudavicius – SUB R3

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 7 (7 KO/TKO)

As UFC Vegas 104 approaches, the women's bantamweight clash between Priscila Cachoeira and Josiane Nunes is shaping up to be a potential upset in the making. While Nunes enters as the favorite, Cachoeira's recent move up to bantamweight could prove to be a game-changer. The extra weight may enhance Cachoeira's already formidable punching power, making her a more dangerous threat in the striking exchanges. Despite her inconsistent UFC record, Cachoeira has shown flashes of brilliance when allowed to engage in her preferred brawling style, and this matchup against the striker Nunes plays perfectly into her wheelhouse.

Nunes, while technically proficient, has shown vulnerability to pressure fighters in the past. Cachoeira's aggressive style and five-inch height advantage could disrupt Nunes' rhythm and force her into uncomfortable exchanges. Furthermore, Cachoeira's durability is not to be underestimated – she has never been knocked out in her professional career. If she can weather Nunes' early storm and impose her will as the fight progresses, Cachoeira has a real chance of securing a hard-fought decision or even a late stoppage. With the odds stacked against her, Cachoeira's underdog status may be just the motivation she needs to pull off a stunning victory and revitalize her UFC career.

Final Josiane Nunes-Priscila Cachoeira Prediction & Pick

In the bantamweight bout between Josiane Nunes and Priscila Cachoeira at UFC Vegas 104, both fighters bring formidable striking skills to the table. However, Nunes' technical proficiency and knockout power give her a slight edge. Cachoeira's aggressive style and recent move up to bantamweight could enhance her punching power, but Nunes' ability to maintain a high pace and land precise strikes may prove too much. While Cachoeira's durability is notable, Nunes' precision and conditioning could wear her down over the course of the fight. If Nunes can avoid Cachoeira's early pressure and establish her rhythm, she is likely to secure a decision victory. However, if Cachoeira can capitalize on Nunes' occasional lapses in defense, she might find an opening for a late-round stoppage. In the end, Josiane Nunes comes away with the unanimous decision, but Cachoeira's aggression keeps the fight competitive throughout.

Final Josiane Nunes-Priscila Cachoeira Prediction & Pick: Josiane Nunes (-192), Over 2.5 rounds (-188)