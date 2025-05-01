ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Iowa: Cory Sandhagen versus Deiveson Figueiredo kicks off the prelims with a fight between Juliana Miller and Ivana Petrovic in the women's flyweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Miller-Petrovic prediction and pick.

Juliana Miller (3-3) enters UFC Iowa looking to snap a two-fight skid, having suffered a first-round TKO loss to Luana Santos and a lopsided decision defeat to Veronica Hardy. After winning TUF 30 with a stoppage of Brogan Walker, Miller now seeks redemption against Ivana Petrovic this Saturday night

Ivana Petrovic (7-2) looks to rebound after a razor-thin split decision loss to Jamey-Lyn Horth at UFC Edmonton, which snapped the momentum from her impressive third-round arm triangle submission win over Liang Na. Now, Petrovic aims to get back in the win column against Juliana Miller at UFC Iowa.

Here are the UFC Iowa Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Iowa Odds: Juliana Miller-Ivana Petrovic Odds

Juliana Miller: +185

Ivana Petrovic: -225

Over 2.5 rounds: -230

Under 2.5 rounds: +175

Why Juliana Miller Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Luana Santos – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 (2 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Juliana Miller has the tools to pull off an upset against Ivana Petrovic at UFC Iowa this weekend. Despite recent setbacks, Miller’s relentless pace and aggressive style could overwhelm Petrovic, who has struggled to assert dominance against high-pressure opponents. Miller averages 3.31 significant strikes landed per minute, well above Petrovic’s 2.00-and connects at a higher accuracy rate of 45% compared to Petrovic’s 39%. While Miller absorbs more strikes, her willingness to bite down and push forward could force Petrovic onto the back foot, where she’s less effective.

On the ground, Miller’s submission game is her X-factor. She attempts 1.8 submissions per 15 minutes and has shown the ability to finish fights with her grappling, as seen in her TUF 30 run and previous Invicta bouts. Petrovic defends takedowns at a respectable 55%, but Miller’s persistence and creativity in scrambles could create openings. With a full camp and time to address previous defensive lapses, Miller’s improvements may catch Petrovic off guard. If Miller can close the distance, drag the fight to the mat, and impose her will, she has a clear path to victory in front of the Iowa crowd.

Why Ivana Petrovic Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ivana Petrovic – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 6 (3 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Ivana Petrovic enters UFC Iowa as the favorite for good reason, boasting a physical and technical edge over Juliana Miller. Petrovic’s grappling is a standout asset. She’s shown the ability to ground opponents and maintain dominant positions, while also possessing solid submission skills and strong top control. Statistically, she absorbs far fewer significant strikes per minute (2.27) than Miller (4.75), and her 55% striking defense demonstrates her ability to avoid damage and dictate the pace of the fight. Petrovic’s 70-inch reach and southpaw stance further enhance her ability to keep Miller at bay on the feet, and her 55% takedown defense gives her the tools to neutralize Miller’s grappling attempts.

Miller’s path to victory relies on creating chaos and finding submissions off her back, but Petrovic’s disciplined approach and physicality are likely to shut those opportunities down. Petrovic’s ability to dictate where the fight takes place-thanks to her strong clinch work and wrestling-should allow her to control the action and avoid Miller’s biggest threats. If Petrovic stays composed and leverages her advantages in both striking defense and positional grappling, she’s well-positioned to earn a decisive victory and reestablish herself as a contender in the flyweight division this Saturday night.

Final Juliana Miller-Ivana Petrovic Prediction & Pick

Juliana Miller and Ivana Petrovic open UFC Iowa in a matchup that pits Miller’s aggression and submission threat against Petrovic’s technical prowess and physical advantages. Miller, known for her relentless pace and willingness to scrap, has struggled against more composed, well-rounded opponents, recently suffering back-to-back losses and showing vulnerabilities in both her striking defense and takedown defense. While she lands more significant strikes per minute (3.31 to Petrovic’s 2.00) and has a higher striking accuracy, Miller absorbs far more damage, taking 4.75 significant strikes per minute and defending just 32% of attempts against her.

Petrovic, by contrast, boasts a 71-inch reach, a southpaw stance, and a background in K1 kickboxing, making her a rangy and technical striker with solid takedown ability and defensive grappling. She has proven capable of controlling opponents on the ground and avoiding submissions, which is crucial against Miller’s best weapon. Petrovic’s ability to dictate where the fight takes place, combined with her superior striking defense (55%) and physicality, should allow her to neutralize Miller’s offense and rack up points or potentially find a finish. Expect Petrovic to use her reach, movement, and grappling to secure a decision or late stoppage victory in Iowa.

Final Juliana Miller-Ivana Petrovic Prediction & Pick: Ivana Petrovic (-225), Over 2.5 Rounds (-230)