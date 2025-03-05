ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas State Wildcats (14-15, 8-10 Big 12) hit the road to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats (17-12, 7-11 Big 12) Wednesday night. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kansas State-Cincinnati prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Kansas State-Cincinnati College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Cincinnati Odds

Kansas State: +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +340

Cincinnati: -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 135.5 (-115)

Under: 135.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kansas State vs. Cincinnati

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Cincinnati is the fourth-lowest scoring team in the Big 12, and Kansas State has to take advantage of that. The Bearcats score just 71.3 points per game, and they shoot just 33.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Wildcats have beaten Cincinnati once this season, and that was because of the lack of scoring from the Bearcats. Cincinnati shot 46.7 percent from the field, and they attempted just seven free throws. Additionally, the Bearcats turned the ball over 15 times. If Kansas State can have another good defensive game in this one, they will be able to cover the spread.

Kansas State has five different players that average double digit points. The best of the bunch is David N'Guessan. He leads the team with 13.0 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Additionally, he shoots over 60 percent from the field. Kansas State has to play through N'Guessan in this game. Let him touch the ball each time down the court, and play from the inside out. If the Wildcats do this, they will play a solid offensive game. Doing so will help them win on the road.

Why Cincinnati Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas State is the fifth-lowest scoring team in the conference. The Wildcats average 72.6 points per game, and they shoot 44.5 percent from the field. A big reason for them being under .500 heading into this game is their lack of offense. Cincinnati, on the other hand, plays some of the best defense in the Big 12. The Bearcats allow just 65.3 points per game, and they hold opponents to just 42.5 percent shooting. If Cincinnati can play a solid defensive game against a bad offensive team, they will walk away with a win they very much need.

The Bearcats are the home team in this game, and that matters. At home this season, Cincinnati is 12-4. That is 12 of their 17 wins. When playing at Fifth Third Arena something just clicks for them. They play better basketball, and the crows leads them to wins. Kansas State is not a good road team, either. The Wildcats are just 2-9 when playing away from home. With this game being in Cincinnati, it is easy to see why the home team happens to be large favorites.

The Bearcats are led by Jizzle James, Simas Lukosius, and Dillon Mitchell. Those three players are the only ones to average double digit points. James leads the team in scoring and assists while Mitchell leads the Bearcats in rebounds and steals. These three players have to have big games Wednesday night. Cincinnati relies on them, and they will be the players to lead the Bearcats to a win.

Final Kansas State-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick

Winning by 10 points in conference is not easy. However, Kansas State is just not a good offensive team. I will take Cincinnati to win this game, and cover the spread.

Final Kansas State-Cincinnati Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati -9.5 (-105)