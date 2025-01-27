ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Kentucky desperately needs to try to bounce back from two straight losses, while Tennessee has looked like one of the best teams in college basketball. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kentucky-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Kentucky is 14-5 this season with big wins against Duke, Gonzaga, Lousiville, Florida, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M. They also have losses to Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, and Vanderbilt. Otega Oweh is the biggest key player for the Wildcats this season, and they need him the most in this game. They can get a giant win on the road against a team that is one of the best in a loaded conference

Tenness is 17-3 this season, with notable wins against Louisville, Baylor, Illinois, Arkansas, Texas, Georgia, and Mississippi State. They also have losses to Florida, Vanderbilt, and Auburn. Chaz Lanier carries this team on offense, but the floor general is Zakai Zeigler, who is the main leader of this team. The Volunteers could get a big win and stay near the top of the SEC in this matchup at home.

Here are the Kentucky-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky-Tennessee Odds

Kentucky: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +300

Tennessee: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -385

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Tennessee

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky's offense has started the season playing well. They score 88.1 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 48.4%, and a three-point percentage of 36.9%. On KenPom, the Wildcats are fifth in offensive rating at 124.3. Five Wildcats are averaging over double digits this season, with Otega Oweh leading the team in scoring with 15.9 points per game.

Lamont Butler is the floor general for the Wildcats and leads the team with 4.8 assists per game. This offense has been great and should be able to score on Tennessee, even with the Volunteers having the best defense in the SEC. They should score, but it's the defining matchup of the game.

Tennessee's offense has been inconsistent this season. They score 75.1 points per game, have a 45.2% field goal percentage, and a 34.2% three-point shooting percentage. Four Volunteers are averaging over double digits this season, with Chaz Lanier leading with 18 points per game. Then, Zakai Zeigler is the main floor general with 7.5 assists per game.

The Volunteers are a balanced offense but have struggled to maintain their offensive edge once SEC play started. Lanier and Ziegler should lead this offense well and score against an inconsistent Kentucky defense, especially with their home crowd.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky's defense has struggled this year. They allow 76 points per game, 41.9% from the field and 29.2% from behind the arc. Amari Williams is a beast down low and the leading rebounder with 8.6 per game and in blocks with 1.6 per game. Then, two players average at least one steal, with Butler leading the team with 1.8 per game.

This defense has struggled this season, especially once SEC play started. They have talent and can slow down a Tennessee offense that has been unimpressive, but it might not matter in this game.

Tennessee's defense has been great this year and is the best in the SEC. They allow 58.4 points per game, 36% from the field and 25.4% from behind the arc. This Tennessee defense ranks near the top in every defensive category in the SEC and is third in scoring defense in the entire country. It is also the top-rated defense on KenPom, with an 86.8 adjusted defensive rating. Down low, Milicic Jr. has been the key, averaging 8.1 rebounds per game. Then, Felix Okpara leads the team in blocks with 1.7 per game.

Finally, four players average at least one steal, with Zeigler leading the team with 2.1 per game. This defense is their identity as a team. They play physically and are not afraid of anyone on this side of the court. They should find some success against the Kentucky offense, especially with the Wildcats on a downturn. It helps that this defense should get an extra boost at home in Knoxville.

Final Kentucky-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Tennessee has a big advantage in this game at home. The Volunteers do not have an offense capable of keeping pace with Kentucky, but their defense is elite. The Volunteers should completely slow down the Wildcats, and Chaz Lanier and Zakai Ziegler should do just enough on offense for the win. I do think Kentucky covers 8.5 points because it's too many points for a team as talented as Kentucky, but Tennessee still wins outright.

Final Kentucky-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Kentucky: +8.5 (-110)