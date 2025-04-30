ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Kings look to stave off elimination as they face the Edmonton Oilers. It's time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Kings-Oilers Game 6 prediction and pick.

The Kings took the first two games of the series, winning game one 6-5 and then game two 6-2. That led to the Oilers making a change in goal for game three. The move would pay dividends. They won game three 7-4, and then won game four 4-3 on the back of a Leon Draisaitl game-winning goal. In game five, it would be a scoreless first period, but Andrei Kuzmenko would score in the second to make it 1-0. Still, Evander Kane would tie the game. In the third period, Mattias Janmark and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins would both score, as the Oilers took the 3-1 victory.

Here are the Kings-Oilers Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Kings-Oilers Game 6 Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +134

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+152)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Kings vs. Oilers Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why the Kings Will Cover the Spread/Win

Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar lead the top line for the Kings this year. Kempe led the team in points this year, finishing the year with 35 goals and 38 assists, good for 73 points. He also had seven goals and 11 assists on the power play. Kempe has four goals and six assists in the playoffs so far. Meanwhile, Kopitar led the team in assists and was second in points on the team this year. He finished the year with 21 goals and 46 assists. Kopitar has a goal and seven assists in the playoffs. The line is rounded out by Andrei Kuzmenko. Kuzmenko has five goals and 12 assists this season, and has three goals and three assists in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Kevin Fiala leads the second line. He was third on the team in points, finishing the year with 35 goals and 25 assists. Fiala has three goals and two assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by Quinton Byfield, who was fourth on the team in points. Byfield had 23 goals and 31 assists this past year. Byfield has two goals and one assist in the playoffs. Finally, Phillip Danault has been solid in the playoffs, with two goals and five assists.

Darcy Kuemper is expected to be in the goal for the Kings in this game. He was 31-11-7 on the year with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage. Kuemper was second in the NHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage. Kuemper has a .899 save percentage and last time out stopped 43 of 45 shots in a loss.

Why the Oilers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Connor McDavid leads the way from the top line this year for the Oilers. He led the team in assists and was second on the team in points this regular season. McDavid had 26 goals and 74 assists this year. McDavid has two goals and eight assists in the series. He is joined by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman on the top line. Nugent-Hopkins had 20 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. He has two goals and an assist so far in the playoffs. Hyman had 27 goals and 17 assists this year, while already adding a goal and two assists in the playoffs.

Leon Draisaitl leads the second line. Draisaitl finished the regular season with 52 goals and 54 assists. Draisaitl has three goals and seven assists so far in the playoffs. Meanwhile, Connor Brown leads the third line. He has two goals so far in the playoffs. Further, Evan Bouchard has been great from the blue line. He has 14 goals and 53 assists in the regular season. Bouchard has four goals and three assists so far in the playoffs.

Calvin Pickard is expected to be in the goal for the Oilers. He was 22-10-1 this year with a 2.71 goals against average and a .900 save percentage. He struggled in his first start, giving up four goals on 28 shots but taking the win. Since then, he stopped 59 of 63 shots, taking two straight wins.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick

The Oilers come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. Since falling down 2-0 in the series, they have made changes and picked up. Calvin Pickard has been great in the last two games, sitting above .925 in save percentage in both games. Meanwhile, Darcy Keumper has been solid, but has faced 35 or more shots in three straight games, including over 45 in the last two games. Expect the Oilers to keep this pressure up and close out the series in this one.

Final Kings-Oilers Prediction & Pick: Oilers ML (-162)