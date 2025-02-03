ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Sacramento Kings will face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday in Minneapolis. It will be a major clash at the Target Center as we continue our NBA odds series and make a Kings-Timberwolves prediction and pick.

The Kings traded De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-way deal with the Chicago Bulls, who sent Zach LaVine to the Kings to reunite with DeMar DeRozan. This is another blockbuster trade after the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade Saturday night as the NBA trade deadline approaches on Thursday.

The Timberwolves lead the head-to-head series 70-63. Also, they have gone 6-4 over their past 10 games against the Kings, including 3-2 over the past five at the Target Center.

The Timberwolves are attempting to win the season series, having won both games in Sacramento. However, the Kings won the last game, overcoming the Wolves 115-104 at the Target Center.

Here are the Kings-Timberwolves NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Timberwolves Odds

Sacramento Kings: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +172

Minnesota Timberwolves: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -200

Over: 221.5 (-110)

Under: 221.5 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Timberwolves

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: FanDuel Sports North and NBC Bay Area

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

When the Kings beat the Timberwolves in November, they did it by starting out with an even-keeled first quarter. Then, they had an explosive second quarter, which gave them a 69-57 halftime lead. The Kings had an awful third quarter, which plunged them into an 86-81 deficit heading into the fourth quarter. But a monster fourth quarter helped them surge forward.

Domantas Sabonis led the way with 27 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 10 for 17. Meanwhile, Fox had 26 points while shooting 10 for 22, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Malik Monk added 27 points while shooting 11 for 16 off the bench. The offense overcame 16 turnovers.

The Kings shot 48.9 percent from the floor, including 32.4 percent from the three-point line. Additionally, they held the Wolves to just 44.6 percent shooting, including 35.9 percent from the triples. The Kings also won the board battle 47-33, including 12 on offense. Likewise, the defense was good, nabbing eight steals and blocking three shots.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently and avoid turning the rock. Then, their defense must contain the Wolves, and they must win the board battle against two of the best in the game.

It is unclear if LaVine will be available for this contest.

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

Anthony Edwards continues to set records and will lead this team into a showdown with the Kings. It has not always been smooth sailing for the Wolves. However, they are fighting and are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves hope to find a way to win the season series, and not blow a fourth-quarter lead.

When the Wolves beat the Kings in October, they did it despite trailing 59-54 at halftime. Then, they had a good third quarter and tied it at 88. A good fourth quarter helped them seal it, especially after Edwards and Rudy Gobert hit the game-winning free throws.

Julius Randle was the best player on the court in this game, going off for 33 points while shooting 13 for 17. Meanwhile, Edwards finished with 32 points while shooting 10 for 24, including 5 for 15 from the triples. Naz Reid added 19 points while shooting 6 for 10 off the bench. The offense overcame 16 turnovers.

The Wolves shot 47.7 percent from the floor, including 40 percent from the three-point line. Also, they went 88.2 percent from the charity stripe. The Timberwolves held the Kings to 46.3 percent from the floor, including 37.9 percent from the triples. But they managed just three steals and blocked only two shots.

The Timberwolves will cover the spread if they can shoot the rock effectively. Then, they must win the board battle and not allow Sabonis or Fox to do any damage.

Final Kings-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

The Kings are 17-27-4 against the spread, while the Timberwolves are 20-28-1 against the spread. Moreover, the Kings are 9-13-1 against the spread on the road, while the Wolves are 5-17-1 against the spread at home. The Kings are 10-19-2 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Wolves are 15-18 against the spread when facing the West.

The Kings are not good and have underachieved all season. However, they are playing a team that has struggled at home, ranking as the worst team in covering the spread in front of their fans. I think the road team will find a way to get it done again in this series, with the Kings covering the spread in their latest visit to the Target Center.

Final Kings-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Kings +4.5 (-110)