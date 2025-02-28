ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks hit the road to take on the Memphis Grizzlies Friday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Grizzlies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Knicks-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Grizzlies Odds

New York Knicks: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +134

Memphis Grizzlies: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 244.5 (-110)

Under: 244.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Grizzlies

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: MSG Networks, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks have already played the Grizzlies once this season, and they were able to blow them out at home. In the win, the Knicks dominated on both ends of the court, but they had one of their best offensive games. New York put up 143 points, including 83 points in the second half. The Knicks shot 51.9 percent from the field, knocked down 17 threes, and grabbed 17 offensive rebounds. Additionally, New York racked up 32 assists in the blowout victory. Do not expect them to score another 140-plus points Friday night, but a similar shooting night will help the Knicks cover the spread.

New York is just an average defensive team. However, they were able to defend extremely well against the Grizzlies in the first matchup. Memphis is one of the best teams in the NBA when it comes to scoring, and New York held tough. In fact, the Knicks forced 26 turnovers, and they stole the ball 20 times. That type of defensive game makes it very easy to win basketball games. Now, the Grizzlies are not going to turn the ball over 26 times again, but New York needs to stay strong defensively. If the Knicks can do that, they will sweep the season series with the Grizzlies.

Why the Grizzlies Could Cover the Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Grizzlies are one of the better scoring teams in the NBA. On the season, the Grizzlies average 123.3 points per game, which leads the NBA. Additionally, Memphis is fifth in the league in field goal percentage, seventh in three-point percentage, and they take the most free throws per game. The Grizzlies are good on all levels offensively, and they have to continue that. If they can take care of the ball, and play a better offensive game, the Grizzlies will have a great chance to win this game at home Friday night.

Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns are both game time decisions. Those are two important players on the Knicks. Towns is the second-best scorer on the team while Hart does a little bit of everything. Not having these two players on the court would be a huge hit for the Knicks. In fact, Towns and Hart combine for 23.3 rebounds per game, so New York would get significantly worse on the boards. Keep an eye on the injury report Friday night, because if these two players sit, the Grizzlies will have a good chance to win this game.

Final Knicks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Both teams will be in the playoffs, and both have a chance to make a run at full health. For this game, though, I will work under the assumption that the Knicks will be without two key players. For that reason, I will take the Grizzlies to win straight up.

Final Knicks-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Grizzlies ML (-158)