The New York Knicks are across the country to take on the Portland Trail Blazers Wednesday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Knicks-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-Trail Blazers Odds

New York Knicks: -4 (-110)

Moneyline: -168

Portland Trail Blazers: +4 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: MSG Network, BlazerVision

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks should be able to play some solid defense in this game. The Trail Blazers score the seventh-fewest points per game this year at 110.6 points. Additionally, Portland has the eighth-lowest field goal percentage, and the fifth-lowest three-point percentage in the NBA. The Trail Blazers really struggle to score, and the Knicks will need to take advantage of that. When the Knicks allow less than 110 points this season, they are 24-4. Do not be surprised to see New York hold the Blazers under that point total Wednesday night.

The Trail Blazers also struggle to play defense a little bit. They allow 114.7 points per game, but their defense has a tendency to let opponents get hot. Teams have the ninth-highest field goal percentage against them while also shooting 36.3 percent from beyond the arc. Portland will also get themselves into foul trouble if they are not careful. Because of this, the Knicks should be able to put up some points. When they score 115-plus points this season, they are 29-5. If the Knicks can get hot offensively, they are going to win this game with ease on the road.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Portland needs to take advantage of the Knicks being without their best player. Jalen Brunson has been ruled out for the time being, and that is a massive loss for New York. He is the team's leading scorer with 26.3 points per game, and he also averages over seven assists. Without him, the Knicks are going to put a lot of pressure on Karl-Anthony Towns to get the job done. If the Blazers can find a way to shutdown the big man, they are going to be in good position to at least cover the spread.

Over the last five games, the Trail Blazers have scored at least 118 points three times. Now, they are not having much success, but their offense has been pretty good. When a team scored 118 points in the NBA, it becomes very easy to win. When the Blazers put up at least 115 points, they have a record of 17-8. As mentioned, the Knicks are at a disadvantage without Brunson, so Portland has a chance to put up 115 or more points. If they can do that, they will be able to at least cover the spread.

Final Knicks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Knicks are the better team, but they are missing Jalen Brunson. I do think that will have a little bit of an effect on the game. However, New York is not the heavy favorite. With the spread being as low as it is, I will be taking the Knicks to win this game while covering the spread.

Final Knicks-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Knicks -4 (-110)