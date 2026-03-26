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The UFC Seattle: Adesanya vs. Pyfer Prelims are heating up as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this Heavyweight showdown. Poland's No. 8-ranked Marcin Tybura will face Florida's debuting Tyrell Fortune in an exciting matchup. Check our UFC odds series for the Tybura-Fortune prediction and pick.

Marcin Tybura (27-10) has gone 14-9 throughout his UFC career since 2016. A mainstay in the Heavyweight Division, he lost his last fight via knockout in the first round after posting back-to-back wins. He'll look to get back on track against a debuting opponent, standing 6-foot-3 with a 78-inch reach.

Tyrell Fortune (17-3) makes his first UFC appearance on three weeks notice after originally-scheduled Valter Walker pulled out of this bout. He comes in riding a three-fight winning streak in regional organizations and ranks the No. 3 Heavyweight prospect in North America. Fortune stands 6-foot-2 with a 77-inch reach.

UFC Seattle Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Seattle Odds: Marcin Tybura-Tyrell Fortune Odds

Marcin Tybura: +120

Tyrell Fortune: -142

Over 1.5 rounds: -140

Under 1.5 rounds: +110



Why Marcin Tybura Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ante Delija – TKO (ground strikes, R1)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 9 KO/TKO, 8 SUB

Marcin Tybura ran into a brick wall during his last fight in Ante Delija, stopped by a flush uppercut that sat him down early. The loss came after Tybura looked great with back-to-back wins over Jhonata Diniz (TKO) and Mick Parkin (UD), both very formidable and dangerous strikers on the feet. Simply, he got caught in his last fight and will need to be more cautious against another explosive striker like Tyrell Fortune.

Marcin Tybura does his best work at a steady pace both on the feet and on the ground. He's a former M-1 Global Kickboxing Champion and despite already being 40 years old, he still shows flashes of his old self on the feet. Tybura will favor another kickboxing bout here, but we've also seen him be resourceful on the ground with eight submissions to his name.

Defense will be the biggest focus for Tybura as he's facing a one-punch knockout artist in Fortune, something he's struggled with in the past. Tybura will have an above-average 75% takedown defense to work with, which he'll need given his opponent's willingness to shoot for takedowns. All in all, Tybura should be successful if this fight remains on the feet and the closing betting odds are telling despite the hype behind his opponent.

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Why Tyrell Fortune Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Demoreo Dennis – TKO (doctor stoppage, R3)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 11 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Tyrell Fortune will have his UFC debut thanks to a previous cancellation from Valter Walker, giving him about three weeks to step into this bout against a longtime veteran of the division in Tybura. Fortune trains with the Blackzilians, most notably for legends like Rashad Evans and Eddie Alvarez, even housing UFC Welterweight great Kamaru Usman at one point. There's no lack of competition and training looks at his gym, so Fortune will come into this fight with a polished skill set.

Still, his striking throughout the regional circuit has still been rather basic, often powering up his right hand in a low stance and throwing it right behind a short jab. Fortune is able to land this combination more often than not, which speaks to his eight career wins by knockout in the first round. He's also been stopped twice in the first round, so Fortune is certainly willing to put his own safety on the line in chasing the knockout.

Fortune should be the more aggressive fighter during this meeting as Tybura typically plays a reactionary role during most of his bouts. Fortune should look to test his right hand early knowing Tybura is coming in off a knockout and could be a bit timid to engage first. Fortune will also need to conserve his cardio and avoid any debut jitters or adrenaline dumps during his first appearance.

Final Marcin Tybura-Tyrell Fortune Prediction & Pick

This should be a close tilt between the longtime UFC veteran in Marcin Tybura and Tyrell Fortune just beginning his UFC run. Just five years separates the two fighters, but they have vastly different experiences at this level. Marcin Tybura should be able to win this fight as the longtime veteran and he's typically been good in bouncing back from losses like his last time out.

However, Tyrell Fortune is extremely powerful and will be searching for the knockout early. If he lands, he's almost certain to knock Tybura out and will be the biggest threat throughout the opening round.

For our final prediction, we'll have to roll with Tyrell Fortune and the momentum he has heading into this debut. The short-notice fight should have him planning to get Tybura out within the first two rounds and I think his explosive striking is a particularly bad matchup for the steady stand-up game of Tybura.

Final Marcin Tybura-Tyrell Fortune Prediction & Pick: Tyrell Fortune (-142); UNDER 1.5 Rounds (+110)