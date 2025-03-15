ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Knicks (42-23) conclude their West Coast road trip on Saturday with a prime-time matchup against the Golden State Warriors (38-28). It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Knicks have gone 2-2 on their current road trip but enter the pivotal matchup riding a mini two-game win streak. New York is coming off a hard-fought 114-113 overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers two days after dominating the Sacramento Kings.

The Warriors enter the game with significantly more momentum as winners of their last six. Since trading for Jimmy Butler, Golden State has gone 13-2 over its last 15 outings. They are coming off a 130-104 thrashing of the Kings at home, where they will remain for this clash with the Knicks.

The teams will face each other for the second time in as many weeks, last clashing at Madison Square Garden on March 4. The Warriors took that game on the road 114-102.

New York Knicks: +7 (-115)

Moneyline: +200

Golden State Warriors: -7 (-105)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. Warriors

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC/ESPN+

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Since trading for Jimmy Butler, the Warriors have played as fast as they ever have. Their pace has increased to 100.03 over their past 15 games and they lead the league with 24.8 points off turnovers. However, the Knicks have been disciplined in that area of their game, coughing up the fourth-fewest turnovers in the league. Without Jalen Brunson, New York has made a concerted effort to slow the game down and prioritize ball security.

While the Warriors have looked as good as any team in the NBA lately, they still lack size. With no better option, Steve Kerr continues to trot out Quinten Post in the starting lineup. Post will have his hands full with Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been shooting nearly 50 percent from the field since the beginning of February. Towns did not play in the last matchup.

At this point, the Warriors' three-point-oriented offense goes without saying. The last time these teams met, Golden State hit 13 threes while limiting the Knicks to just eight. The same could happen again, but New York has been one of the best in the league at limiting attempts from beyond the arc. Teams average just 36.2 three-point attempts against the Knicks on the year, the eighth-fewest in the NBA.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The current travel schedule the Knicks are on is currently the toughest in the league. With just two home games in their last 10 outings, New York has practically been constantly on the road since the last week of February. They enter this game off two days of rest, but with Mikal Bridges reportedly asking Tom Thibodeau for a minutes reduction, fatigue seems to be a real concern. Saturday night will be the team's seventh game of the past two weeks, six of them on the road.

The constant traveling late in the year has seemingly gotten to the Knicks, who have gone just 2-10 against the spread in their last 12 games. They have played a jaw-dropping five overtime games in that span, including a Wednesday night thriller against the Trail Blazers.

Still, without Brunson, the Knicks have turned to their defense to win recent games. The return of Mitchell Robinson has helped, but New York is still allowing the ninth-most points in the paint and ranks 24th in opponent-effective field goal percentage. Since acquiring Butler, the Warriors have thrived in both areas, posting the third-highest offensive rating in the league in their last 15 games.

Final Knicks-Warriors Prediction & Pick

The last time these teams faced each other, the Warriors won by 12. Only 11 days have passed since then, but a lot has happened for the Knicks, who have been on the road ever since and are now without Jalen Brunson. Everything has gone against New York lately and in favor of Golden State, who is looking like a top-five team in the league.

Just 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games, fatigue has hit the Knicks like a storm. The constant traveling and gritty battles caused Mikal Bridges to ask Tom Thibodeau for a lineup change, a report the head coach denied. Regardless of what actually occurred, the team appears to be in a bad spot, even if they are coming off a thrilling buzzer-beater to squeak past the Blazers.

Since losing Brunson, the Knicks have adopted a complete defensive approach. Four of their last five games have gone under the total, allowing just 109.8 points per game in that span. That includes the last meeting between the teams, which went under by 10.5 points. Likewise, the Warriors have the second-best defensive rating in the NBA over their last 10 games.

Final Knicks-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -7 (-105), Under 228 (-110)