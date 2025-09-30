ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Contender Series Week 8 continues with a fight between Kurtis Campbell and Demba Seck in the featherweight division on Tuesday. Check out our Contender Series odds series for our Campbell-Seck prediction and pick.

Kurtis Campbell (7-0) rides an unbeaten streak, submitting Marcio Valerio before scoring a first-round knockout of Daniel Matusic in his last two outings. The “Pink Panther” puts his undefeated record on the line when he takes on Demba Senk on Week 8 of Dana White's Contender Series.

Demba Seck (10-2) enters after tapping Cornelius Godspower and Joseph Bonane with rear-naked chokes and finishing Mohamed Abdel Fattah via TKO. The “Black Tiger” puts his 7-fight finish streak up against another top prospect Kurtis Campbell in an attempt to secure his UFC contract on Tuesday night.

UFC Contender Series Odds: Kurtis Campbell-Demba Seck Odds

Kurtis Campbell: -475

Demba Seck: +325

Over 1.5 Rounds: -135

Under 1.5 Rounds: +105

Why Kurtis Campbell will win

Last Fight: (W) Marcio Valerio – SUB R2

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 (4 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Kurtis Campbell’s unbeaten run and diverse finishing skills make him a stylistic nightmare for Demba Seck heading into Contender Series Week 8. Campbell operates with crisp striking, sharp transitions, and a willingness to attack from anywhere, overwhelming foes who can’t handle multi-layered offense.

Seck’s best work happens in grappling-focused exchanges, but Campbell’s defensive awareness and rapid submission escapes limit Seck’s ability to impose his will. Campbell is rarely out of position and can flip momentum in scrambles, giving little room for Seck to lock up his signature rear-naked choke.

Campbell’s most recent finishes—knockout and submission—demonstrate his evolving knockout power and dangerous attacking instincts, forcing opponents to respect him on the feet and the mat. If Seck tries to push forward aggressively, Campbell’s counter game and composure under pressure will exploit openings and create fight-ending chances.

Ultimately, Campbell’s adaptability and confidence give him an edge in a contest where Seck’s single-path grappling approach could be neutralized. Expect Campbell to dictate range, win exchanges, and rack up control en route to a finish or dominant decision in the biggest opportunity of his career.

Why Demba Seck will win

Last Fight: (W) Vince Bembe – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 8 (4 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Demba Seck’s relentless grappling pressure and killer instinct on the mat give him a powerful edge for Contender Series Week 8, even against the unbeaten Kurtis Campbell. Seck has shown he can close distance, secure takedowns, and immediately threaten with submissions, making every ground exchange high-risk for Campbell.

Campbell’s diverse offense is impressive, but Seck thrives when forced into tough grappling battles, routinely out-hustling and overwhelming dynamic strikers who lack elite takedown defense. If Seck can drag Campbell into deep waters, chain together takedown attempts, and test his ability to survive on the ground, Campbell may struggle to mount his offense or escape danger.

Seck’s recent victories highlight a rising confidence—he swiftly pounced for rear-naked chokes and showcased finishing power in scrambles and transitions against game opposition. Campbell’s weaknesses can be exposed when denied space, pressured, and forced to defend submission threats for consecutive rounds.

With fight-ending upside at any moment, Seck’s ability to maintain grappling pressure and attack until the final bell makes him a real threat to hand Campbell his first professional loss and earn a UFC contract on Tuesday night.

Final Kurtis Campbell-Demba Seck Prediction & Pick

Kurtis Campbell vs. Demba Seck sets up a compelling classic between an undefeated, dynamic finisher and a surging grappler with strong submission instincts. Campbell enters the bout with momentum, confidence, and a proven ability to end fights standing or on the mat, while Seck offers a suffocating ground attack and recent streak of submission victories.

Expect Campbell to dictate the early tempo, using his crisp striking and movement to keep Seck at the end of his offense, forcing Seck to play catch-up on the entries. If the fight stays standing for extended periods, Campbell’s precision and power will likely give him the advantage, potentially hurting Seck or dissuading takedown attempts through effective countering.

However, Seck’s best chance will be to close the distance, push Campbell to the fence, and test his takedown defense over multiple rounds. Seck’s ability to chain submissions and swarm for finishes from dominant positions creates danger for Campbell if momentary lapses or overaggressive strikes lead to a clinch or mat exchange.

Still, Campbell’s composure under fire and improved defensive grappling suggest he can survive early adversity and regain control as the fight wears on. Picking Campbell to win by either late stoppage or clear decision feels justified, especially if he maintains range, punishes entries, and capitalizes on his experience finishing resilient opponents on big stages.

Final Kurtis Campbell-Demba Seck Prediction & Pick: Kurtis Campbell (-475), Over 1.5 Rounds (-135)