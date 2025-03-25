ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Pacers prediction and pick.

Wednesday's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers promises to be intense. The Lakers, seeking to break a four-game road losing streak, will rely on LeBron James' versatile play and Luka Doncic's dynamic scoring. Meanwhile, the Pacers, riding a five-game win streak, will look to Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton to lead their offense. Indiana aims to avoid a season series sweep by the Lakers. With both teams vying for playoff positioning, this game could be a high-scoring affair given the Pacers' potent offense and the Lakers' recent defensive struggles.

Here are the Lakers-Pacers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Pacers Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +108

Indiana Pacers: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Pacers

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Lakers are poised to snap their four-game road losing streak and cover the spread against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. Despite their recent struggles away from home, the Lakers' overall form has been impressive, boasting a 43-28 record and sitting fourth in the competitive Western Conference. Their offensive firepower, averaging 113.1 points per game, coupled with a solid defensive effort allowing just 111.4 points per game, gives them a net positive rating that ranks 13th in the league. The Lakers' ability to get to the free-throw line, ranking 3rd in free throws made and 4th in attempts, could be a crucial factor in a tight game.

Furthermore, the Lakers have shown resilience and the ability to bounce back from losses this season. They're coming off a three-game winning streak at home, which should boost their confidence heading into this road matchup. The Pacers, while formidable with their high-scoring offense (116.6 points per game), have defensive vulnerabilities, allowing 115.3 points per game. The Lakers' superior rebounding (42.6 per game compared to the Pacers' 41.2) could provide extra possessions and second-chance points. With key players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis likely to exploit mismatches against the Pacers' frontcourt, and the team's improved three-point shooting (35.9% on the season), the Lakers are well-equipped to not only win but also cover the spread in what promises to be an exciting matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers have a strong case to win or cover the spread against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, thanks to their recent form and offensive prowess. Currently sitting at 42-29 and fourth in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers have won five straight games, including a gritty victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves and a high-scoring win over the Dallas Mavericks. Their offense, averaging 116.6 points per game, ranks among the league's best, with Tyrese Haliburton orchestrating the attack as one of the NBA's top assist leaders. Additionally, Myles Turner provides rim protection and floor spacing, making Indiana a tough matchup for any opponent.

The Lakers' recent road struggles also play into Indiana's favor. Los Angeles has dropped four straight road games, exposing defensive vulnerabilities that the Pacers can exploit. Indiana’s ability to push the pace and score in transition could be decisive, especially with their depth contributing consistently. Players like Buddy Hield and Bennedict Mathurin have stepped up as reliable scorers, giving the Pacers multiple offensive weapons to challenge the Lakers' defense. Moreover, Indiana has been competitive at home this season and will be motivated to avoid a season sweep by Los Angeles. Suppose they can control the boards and limit turnovers. In that case, the Pacers have the tools to not only cover but potentially secure an outright win in what should be an electrifying contest at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Final Lakers-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Indiana Pacers are likely to win and cover the spread against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Pacers have been on a hot streak, winning their last five games. Their high-powered offense, averaging 116.6 points per game, should exploit the Lakers' recent defensive struggles on the road. With home-court advantage at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where they've performed well this season, the Pacers have a strong chance to secure a victory. The Lakers' road woes, having lost four straight away games, further tilts the odds in Indiana's favor. Expect a high-scoring affair with the Pacers ultimately prevailing and covering the spread.

Final Lakers-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Indiana Pacers -1.5 (-112), Over 233.5 (-110)