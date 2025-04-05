ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers will battle the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first of two straight games on Sunday at the Paycom Center. It will be a possible playoff preview as we continue our NBA odds series while making a Lakers-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 156-112. Furthermore, they are 7-3 over the past 10 games against the Thunder, including 3-2 at the Paycom Center. The Thunder defeated the Lakers 101-93 on November 29, 2024.

Here are the Lakers-Thunder NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Thunder Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +9.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +295

Oklahoma City Thunder: -9.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -370

Over: 233.5 (-110)

Under: 233.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Thunder

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: NBA TV, Sportsnet-LA and FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Why the Lakers Will Cover the Spread/Win

Luka Doncic is battling an elbow injury, and it has caused him to shoot poorly recently. Regardless, he was able to muster enough to lift the Lakers to victory yesterday. LeBron James is also injured but has done enough to play in the last two games. Ultimately, there is no doubt that he will likely be “questionable” before this game. Barring any setbacks, both will play in this game.

The Lakers need both to hit their shots and be consistent. Additionally, they also need Austin Reaves to continue to hit shots. Reaves has been great this season, averaging 20.2 points per power game. Amazingly, he continued to stay hot, amassing 30 points while shooting 8 for 13 against the New Orleans Pelicans, including 6 for 9 from beyond the arc.

If the Lakets have any worries, it is what the rest of their team will do. Rui Hachimura is battling injuries, like Doncic and James, and did not play on Friday. Hachimura is averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor, including 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. When he is hot, he is incredibly dangerous. But when he is not, it damages the Lakers.

Rookie Dalton Knecht has been solid this season. So far, he is averaging 9.1 points per game, shooting 46.1 percent from the hardwood, and being a lightning bolt off the bench. Dorian Finney-Smith has been on and off this season, averaging 8.5 points per game. Jaxson Hayes has been the steady big man, averaging 6.9 points per game.

The Lakers must slow this game down. Additionally, they must stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is the best scorer in the NBA. The Lakers also must defend the three-point shot and not allow the Thunder to burn them consistently.

The Lakers will cover the spread if James and Doncic can overcome their injuries and hit their shots. Then, the defense must stop one of the best players in the game.

Why the Thunder Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Thunder have locked the top seed and will attempt to stay healthy as they prepare for the playoffs. They will have a quick two-game set against a team they could easily face in the second round or Western Conference Finals. This will be a mini preview of what is to come. Of course, that is all speculation right now. The Thunder must go out and play first.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the heart of their offense and one of the best players in the NBA. Remarkably, he leads the NBA with 32.6 points per game. Gilgeous-Alexander also has distributed 6.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, his teammates are pretty good as well. Jalen Williams averages 21.4 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor. Likewise, Chet Holmgren has been good, averaging 14.9 points per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field. Aaron Wiggins has also delivered, averaging 11.6 points per game.

It has not happened often this season. Yet, there is always a chance the offense could struggle and lean heavily on the defense. The Thunder must contain Doncic and James, forcing them to take bad shots to win

The Thunder will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently and spread the floor. Then, they must defend the rim and not let the Lakers drive.

Final Lakers-Thunder Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are 42-33 against the spread, while the Thunder are 49-25. Moreover, the Lakers are 16-19-2 against the spread on the road, while the Thunder are 26-11-2 against the spread at home. The Lakers are 31-16 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Thunder are 27-20 against the spread when facing the West.

The Lakers are still playing for seeding, while the Thunder are already locked in. Overall, the Thunder is the better team. But will they cover the spread? Right now, I can see the Lakers competing, making this a tight game. The Lakers cover the spread on the road.

Final Lakers-Thunder Prediction & Pick: Lakers +9.5 (-114)