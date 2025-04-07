ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New York Rangers on Monday at Madison Square Garden. The playoff race intensifies as we continue our NHL odds series and make a Lightning-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Rangers lead the head-to-head series 56-43-9. Yet, the Bolts are 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Rags. But the Rangers are 4-1 in the past five games against the Lightning at Madison Square Garden. These teams have met once this season, with the Lightning burning the Rangers 6-2 on December 28, 2024, at Amalie Arena.

Here are the Lightning-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Rangers Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+194)

Moneyline: -126

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-245)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Lightning vs Rangers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and MSG

Why the Lightning Will Cover the Spread/Win

Don't look now, but the Lightning are Stanley Cup contenders and might make another run to win their third title in six seasons. Amazingly, they have overcome all adversity, including the loss of Steven Stamkos to the Nashville Predators. Speaking of Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov just broke a record previously held by the longtime Lightning.

Kucherov has been outstanding this season, tallying 33 goals and 79 assists, including seven power-play markers. Meanwhile, Brandon Hagel has been nearly just as good, tallying 34 goals and 48 assists. Brayden Point has been good, generating 39 goals and 37 assists. Additionally, he has been decent in the faceoff circle, winning 408 draws and losing just 421. Jake Guentzel has been solid, netting 38 goals and 36 assists. Ultimately, he has been on and off in the faceoff circle, winning 171 draws and losing 200.

This offense is elite, ranking second in goals and third in assists. Additionally, they have shot the puck exceptionally well, ranking second in shooting percentage. The Bolts also remain incredible on the power play, ranking seventh on the extra-man attack.

Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy has had a great season, going 36-20-3 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a save percentage of .921. He plays behind a defense that is fourth in the NHL in goals against. Also, the penalty kill has been rock solid, ranking fifth in killing opposing power plays.

The Lightning will cover the spread if Kucherov can break free and either fire a puck at the net or set up one of his excellent teammates for a one-timer. Then, the defense must contain Artemi Panarin and Adam Fox, not letting either get a good shot at Vasilevskiy.

Why the Rangers Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers may miss the playoffs as they have not done enough to put themselves in a good position after an awful stretch in November and December.

Panarin has been elite again, tallying 34 goals and 48 assists. Meanwhile, Fox has added nine goals and 47 assists. Vincent Trocheck has been a solid secondary option, tallying 22 goals and 30 assists. Additionally, he has been outstanding in the faceoff circle, winning 846 draws and losing just 577. Mika Zibnejad has been good, netting 16 goals and 35 assists. Likewise, he has been great in the faceoff circle, winning 523 draws and losing 477.

The offense has been inconsistent this season, ranking 16th in goals and 13th in assists. Furthermore, the Rangers have not always been consistent at shooting the puck, ranking 16th in shooting percentage. Notably, they have also struggled on the power play, ranking just 27th on the extra-man attack.

Igor Shesterkin has remained steady but can do better. So far, he is 25-27-5 with a 2.86 goals-against average and a save percentage of .904. Shesterkin plays behind a defense that is heavily hot and cold, ranking just 18th in goals against. Yet, the penalty kill has remained steady, ranking seventh in the NHL.

The Rangers will cover the spread if Panarin and Fox can both generate great opportunities. Then, they must defend the crease and not allow Kucherov, Hagel, or Point to have any clear chances at the net.

Final Lightning-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Lightning are 40-35 against the spread, while the Rangers are 32-44. Additionally, the Bolts are 18-20 against the spread on the road, while the Rangers are 18-21 against the spread at home. The Lightning are 33-38-4 against the over/under, while the Rangers are 35-40-1 against the over/under.

The Lightning are guaranteed to be in the playoffs, while the Rangers are four points out with six left to play. Ultimately, there will be more urgency on their part. Will it be enough? I think they will come out firing as they attempt desperately to keep their slim playoff hopes alive while hoping they can contain a potent offense. It will result in them covering the spread at home.

Final Lightning-Rangers Prediction & Pick: New York Rangers: +1.5 (-245)