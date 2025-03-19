ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Iowa State starts its March Madness run as they face Lipscomb. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Lipscomb-Iowa State prediction and pick.

Lipscomb was 25-9 this year and 14-4 in conference play. That would be good for the top seed in the conference tournament. They would defeat Central Arkansas and Queen on their way to the ASUN finals against North Alabama. Lipscomb led by six points at the end of the first half, and would take over the game late in the second half. Lipscomb would win the game 76-65.

Meanwhile, Iowa State was 24-9 on the year, and 13-7 in conference play. That would given them the five seed in the Big 12 tournament. After a first round bye, they would face Cincinnati in thee second round, winning 76-56. They would then move on to face BYU. Iowa State had a four-point halftime lead and would lead much of the second half. Still, BYU would be able to pull in front and would hold to to a 96-92 victory.

Here are the Lipscomb-Iowa State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

2025 March Madness Tournament Odds: Lipscomb-Iowa State Odds

Lipscomb: +14.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +890

Iowa State: -14.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1700

Over: 143.5 (-106)

Under: 143.5 (-114)

How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Iowa State

Time: 1:30 PM ET/ 10:30 AM PT

TV: TNT

Why Lipscomb Will Cover The Spread/Win

Lipscomb is 83rd in the nation in KenRom's current rankings. They are 75th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 100th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Lipscomb has been effective on offense this year. They are 67th in the nation in points per game while sitting 11th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have shot well from three this year. Lipscomb is 45th in the nation in three-point shooting this year. Finally, Lipscomb is 25th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Jacob Ognacevic leads the way for Lipscomb this year. He comes in with 20.1 points per game while also leading the team in rebounding with 8.1 rebounds per game. Ognacevic also has 1.4 assists per game. He is joined in the frontcourt by Charlie Williams Williams comes in with 5.6 points per game while adding two rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Will Pruitt comes in with 13.2 points per game while adding 5.9 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. It is Joe Anderson who leads the team in assists nad steals this year. He comes into the game with 3.9 assists per game while adding 2.3 steals per game this year. Futher, he scored 12.5 points per game and adds 3.5 rebounds per game on the year.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is ranked tenth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 20th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting ninth in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Iowa State has been great on offense this year. They are 28th in the nation in points per game while sitting 34th in shooting efficiency this year. Iowa State has been able to get to the free throw line well this year. They are 35th in the nation in free throw attempts per game while they are 18th in the nation in points scored from free throws.

The top-scoring option of Iowa State is Curtis Jones. He comes into the game with 17.1 points per game this year, while he adds 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Keshon Gilbert, who leads the team in assists this year. Gilbert comes into the game with 4.1 assists per game while adding 13.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Joshua Jefferson leads the way with 7.4 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 13 points per game while adding three assists and 2.1 steals per game this year. He is joined by Milan Momcilovic. Momcilovic is scoring 11.4 points per game while adding 3.2 rebounds per game this year.

Final Lipscomb-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

Lipscomb has been solid on offense this year, but it is the defense of the two teams that could be the difference in this game. First, Lipscomb is 45th in the nation in shooting the three and is 26th in made threes per game. Iowa State is 134th in the nation against the three. Second, Iowa State is 55th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 78th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Meanwhile, Lipscomb is 49th in opponent points per game and 25th in opponent shooting efficiency. Finally, Lipscomb is 63rd in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year while Iowa State is 99th. Take Lipscomb to keep this one close.

Final Lipscomb-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Lipscomb +14.5 (-102)