Middle of the conference WCC teams face off as LMU visits Santa Clara. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an LMU-Santa Clara prediction and pick.

LMU is 15-12 on the year, while going 7-8 in conference play. That places them sixth in the WCC. They opened the year just 1-3, but would then win seven of their next eight games. LMU would then from four of five before winning five straight. Since then, they have won just one of their last five games. In their last game, LMU faced Portland. Portland led most of the first half and took a one-point lead into halftime. They would build on that lead in the second half, with Portland winning the game 89-78.

Meanwhile, Santa Clara comes into the game at 17-10 on the year, but it was a rough start to the year for them. They opened up the year 3-5 but did have a win over TCU. From there, they would win six straight games before falling to San Francisco. They would then win five of the next six, but since then have just won three of six. In their last game, they faced Saint Mary's. It was a tight first half, but Saint Mary's took a 26-24 lead into the halftime break. Still, Santa Clara went nearly 13 minutes from the end of the first half, into the second half, without a bucket. That would allow Saint Mary's to build a lead as they won the game 67-54.

Here are the LMU-Santa Clara College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: LMU-Santa Clara Odds

LMU: +10.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +480

Santa Clara: -10.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -690

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch LMU vs. Santa Clara

Time: 11:00 PM ET/ 9:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why LMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

LMU is ranked 165th in KenPom's rankings currently. They are 246th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 99th in adjusted defensive efficiency. LMU has been solid on defense this year. They are 138th in the nation in points per game while also sitting 76th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, LMU has been great against the three this year. They are 40th in the nation in opponent three-point percentage this year. LMU is also 85th in the nation in blocks per game.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell leads the way for LMU. He is scoring 13.8 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Jevon Porter, who leads the team in rebounds. Porter has 7.5 rebounds per game while adding 12.7 points, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game. Finally, Alex Merkviladze comes in with 10.3 points per game while adding 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

In the backcourt, Will Johnston leads the way. He leads the team in assists per game, coming in with three assists per game. Meanwhile, he is scoring 11.1 points per game while adding 2.3 rebounds.

Why Santa Clara Will Cover The Spread/Win

Santa Clara is ranked 57th in KenPom's rankings currently. They are 45th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 88th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Santa Clara has been strong on offense this year. They are 38th in the nation in points per game while sitting 39th in effective field goal percentage this year. They are also 44th in the nation in rebounds per game, while sitting 21st in the nation in three-point attempts made this year.

Santa Clara is led by Adama-Alpha Bal. Bal leads the team in both points and assists this year. He comes into the game with 13.7 points per game while adding 3.2 assists, and 2.7 rebounds. He is joined in the backcourt by Carlos Stewart Jr. Stewart is scoring 11.9 points per game while adding 2.6 rebounds and three assists. He also leads the team with 1.2 steals per game. Finally, Jake Ensminger has been solid. He is scoring just 2.5 points per game but adds 5.4 rebounds and two assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Cristoph Tilly leads the way. Tilly comes in with 12.9 points per game, while also having 4.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.8 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by Elijah Mahi. Mahi comes into the game with 11.2 points per game, with 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Final LMU-Santa Clara Prediction & Pick

LMU should be able to match up well with this Santa Clara offense. Santa Clara has shot well from three, but LMU has been solid against the three this year. Still, the difference between the LMU offense and the Santa Clara defense could be the deciding factor. Santa Clara is 178th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 92nd in opponent shooting efficiency. Meanwhile, LMU is 27th in the nation in points per game while sitting 283rd in shooting efficiency. Take Santa Clara in this one.

Final LMU-Santa Clara Prediction & Pick: Santa Clara -10.5 (-120)