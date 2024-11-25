The Los Angeles Angels continued their active offseason by signing Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year contract. Jon Heyman of the New York Post broke the news on Monday morning. It is the third significant move the team has made, following a trade for Jorge Soler and the signing of Travis D'Arnaud.

“Yusei Kikuchi to the Angels. $63M, 3 years,” Heyman posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday.

The Angels had the worst season in franchise history in 2024. Their 63-99 record kept them well out of playoff contention while their crosstown rivals lifted another World Series trophy. After losing Shohei Ohtani to those Dodgers, they did not spend in free agency last season. This year has been different already, highlighted by Kikuchi.