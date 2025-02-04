ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Louisville looks to rebound from a loss as they visit Boston College. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Louisville-Boston College prediction and pick.

Louisville comes into the game at 16-6 on the year, and 9-2 in conference play, placing them third in the ACC. They opened up the year 5-1, with the only loss being to Tennessee. Still, they would lose four of their next five, including a Louisville loss to Kentucky. After that loss, they won ten straight games. In their last game, Louisville faced Georgia Tech. Louisville had a great first half, leading by 11 at the end of the first half. Still, Georgia Tech would make the comeback, winning the game 77-70.

Meanwhile, Boston College is 10-11 this year, and just 2-8 in conference play. That places them in 16th place in the ACC. They opened the season 6-1 before losing three straight games. They would win three of their next four before dropping six straight games, including a Boston College 25-point loss to Duke. In their last game, Boston College faced Florida State. Florida State would lead most of the game, but Boston College would hit a game-winning shot as time expired to win the game 77-76.

Here are the Louisville-Boston College College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Louisville-Boston College Odds

Louisville: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1200

Boston College: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +720

Over: 146.5 (-110)

Under: 146.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisville vs. Boston College

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread/Win

Louisville is ranked 30th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 25th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 41st in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Louisville has been solid on the offensive end of the court. They are 59th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 116th in shooting efficiency. Further, they have been great on the glass, sitting 39th in the nation in rebounds per game this year.

Chucky Hepburn leads the way for Louisville. He is scoring 15.1 points per game this year, the most on the team. He also leads the team with 6.4 assists per game. Further, Hepburn has 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game. Reyne Smith joins him in the backcourt. He has 14 points per game this year while adding 3.2 rebounds per game this year. Further, Terrence Edwards comes in with 13.9 points per game, while adding 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Further, J'Vonne Haldey has been solid this year. He leads the team in rebounds per game this year, with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also scored 11.9 points per game this year with 1.7 assists. Finally, James Scott has been solid this year. He has 7.5 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this year.

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College is ranked 200th in KenPom's rankings this year. They are 167th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 242nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Boston College has been better on the defensive end of the court. They are 246th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 283rd in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. They are also 111th in opponent rebounds per game this year.

Boston College is led by Donald Hard Jr., who leads the team in points and rebounds per game this year. He comes in with 15.5 points per game with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also has 1.3 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Dion Brown. Brown is scoring 7.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Chad Venning has been solid in the frontcourt. He is scoring 12.8 points per game while adding four rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game this year. Meanwhile, Elijah Strong is scoring 10.5 points per game while adding 4.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game this year.

Final Louisville-Boston College Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors in this game that will determine the outcome. First is the Louisville defense. Louisville is 88th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 161st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Meanwhile, Boston College is 222nd in the nation in points per game while sitting 245th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. Further, Louisville will dominate the glass in this one. Boston College has been solid on the glass, sitting 110th in defensive rebounding percentage and 170th in offensive rebounding percentage. Still, Louisville is 23rd on the defensive rebounding side while sitting 43rd in offensive rebounding percentage. Take Louisville in this one.

Final Louisville-Boston College Prediction & Pick: Louisville -13.5 (-110)