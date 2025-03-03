ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a Tuesday night SEC battle as LSU is visiting Kentucky. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a LSU-Kentucky prediction and pick.

LSU comes into the game at 14-15 on the year, but just 3-13 in conference play. That places them in 15th in the SEC this year. They opened the year strong, going 11-1, but would then lose ten of their next 11. After winning two straight, LSU has now lost three straight games. Last time out, LSU faces Mississippi State. LSU would be able to keep it tight early on. They would have a two-point lead at the end of the first half. Still, Mississippi State would dominate the second half. Mississippi State would win the second half 46-32, and win the game 81-69.

Meanwhile, Kentucky comes into the game at 19-10 on the year but just 8-8 in conference play, placing them eighth in the SEC. They started the year strong, going 12-2 with losses to Clemson and Ohio State. They would then fall to Georgia before beating Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Since then, they have lost seven of their last 12 games. In their last game, Kentucky faced Auburn. It was tight early, but Auburn went on a quick 12-1 run to build the lead. Auburn would lead by 15 at the end of the first half. Auburn would go on to defeat Kentucky 94-78.

Here are the LSU-Kentucky College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: LSU-Kentucky Odds

LSU: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +580

Kentucky: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -880

Over: 157.5 (-115)

Under: 157.5 (-105)

How to Watch LSU vs. Kentucky

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

LSU is 78th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 100th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency and 64th in adjusted defensive efficiency. LSU has been solid on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 108th in the nation in points per game while sitting 134th in shooting efficiency. Further, they have shot well inside the arc. LSU is 36th in the nation in two-point shooting percentage this year. Further, LSU has been great in the second half, sitting 68th in the nation in points per game in the second half.

LSU has been led by Cam Carter, who leads the team in both scoring and assists this year. He comes into the game with 16.9 points per game while adding 2.6 assists. He is also coming away with four rebounds and 1.2 steals per game. Cam Carter is joined in the backcourt by Jordan Sears. He comes in with 11.7 points per game while adding 2.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

In the frontcourt, Corey Chest leads the team in rebounding with 6.6 rebounds per game. Further, he adds 6.1 points and 1.2 blocks per game. Meanwhile, Daimion Collins joined Chest in the frontcourt. He comes in with the game with 8.6 points per game, while adding 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game.

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky is ranked 18th in KenPom's current rankings. They are fifth in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 65th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Kentucky is dominant on offense this year. They are fourth in the nation in points per game while sitting 16th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are 14th in assists per game while sitting 22nd in rebounds per game. They also shoot well from three, sitting 32nd in the nation in three-point shooting this year.

Kentucky is led by Otega Oweh. He comes into the game with 15.7 points per game, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. With Jaxson Robinson expected to be out still, Lamont Butler will need to step up. Butler leads the team in assists this year. Butler has 4.5 assists per game while scoring 12.4 points per game, while also adding 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game.

Meanwhile, Amari Williams leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes into the game with 8.8 rebounds per game this year. Further, Williams is scoring 11 points per game while also adding 3.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game this year.

Final LSU-Kentucky Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors that will determine this game. First will be the second half of the game. LSU has been solid on defense this year in the first half, sitting 39th in the nation in opponent points per game in the first half, but in the second half, they allow nearly ten more points and are 300th in opponent points per game in the second half. Meanwhile, Kentucky goes from 12th in the nation in points per first half to third in the nation in points per second half. Further, Kentucky is 69th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while LSU is 316th. Take Kentucky in this one.

Final LSU-Kentucky Prediction & Pick: Kentucky -12.5 (-110)