It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an LSU-Mississippi State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LSU-Mississippi State.

The Mississippi State Bulldogs might be the most obscure and unmentioned NCAA Tournament team in the SEC. Think about that point for a little while. MSU is not at the top end of the conference. It is not part of the group of teams fighting for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament. That group includes Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. Kentucky is a high-profile team with a lot of wins over ranked opponents. Missouri has been the comeback team of the year in the league after completely cratering in 2024. Then, at the lower end of the SEC, there has been an intense national focus on the various bubble teams trying to make the Big Dance: Vanderbilt, Georgia, Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Mississippi State has been a team in the middle of all this, easily in the tournament but not especially strong relative to the other great teams in the conference. MSU is going to quietly be a No. 10 seed, maybe nine, maybe 11. The Bulldogs want to be able to make a statement and gain some momentum before the NCAA tourney begins.

Here are the LSU-Mississippi State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

SEC Tournament Odds: LSU-Mississippi State Odds

LSU: +9.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +330

Mississippi State: -9.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -430

Over: 146.5 (-115)

Under: 146.5 (-105)

How to Watch LSU vs Mississippi State

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why LSU Will Cover The Spread/Win

LSU is trying to gain traction under coach Matt McMahon. It is widely acknowledged and understood that McMahon took over a bad job. He replaced Will Wade following his fall from grace for alleged NCAA violations. Wade's exit created a transfer portal exodus at LSU which hollowed out the roster. McMahon is trying to dig out of that deficit, and anyone who understands the situation knows no quick fix should have been expected. Now, though, McMahon has accumulated a few seasons, and it is reasonable to begin expecting more from him. This SEC Tournament gives McMahon and his staff a chance to develop momentum going into the offseason. LSU should therefore be a hungry and motivated team with a lot to prove at this SEC Tournament. Given that Mississippi State has been a relatively ordinary team in recent weeks after a strong start to the season, LSU has a good chance of covering the large spread. Keep in mind that these teams played not that long ago on MSU's home court. Mississippi State won by 12, but the game was around an eight-point margin for a large portion of the second half. This game is on a neutral floor, so LSU losing by no more than nine points seems like a pretty decent bet to make.

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bulldogs are clearly a better team than LSU. They know they have not played great in recent weeks and will want to do something special at this SEC Tournament. LSU has had a mentally exhausting season and might not be ready to play 40 complete minutes. LSU players might want this season to be over, in which case MSU can run away with this game.

Final LSU-Mississippi State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to LSU, but we won't trust a bad team against a better team. Wait for a live in-game betting opportunity.

