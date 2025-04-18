ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 7 seed Orlando Magic take on the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the first game of the first-round series. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Magic-Celtics NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Playoffs Odds: Magic-Celtics Game 1 Odds

Orlando Magic: +13.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +640

Boston Celtics: -13.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -960

Over: 206 (-108)

Under: 206 (-112)

How To Watch Magic vs. Celtics NBA Playoffs 2025

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Why the Magic Will Cover the Spread/Win

Orlando was able to earn the seventh seed by winning the first Play-in game. They defeated the Atlanta Hawks 120-95. Not only were the Magic able to have a big offensive night, but they also did not sacrifice their defensive ability to do it. That is the way the Magic have to play Sunday afternoon if they want any chance to open this playoff series with a win. If their offense can shoot the ball well and then defend well on the other side of the court, Orlando will cover the spread.

Orlando played a three-game series with the Celtics during the regular season. The Magic were able to win that series 2-1. In their two wins, the Magic allowed just 104 and 76 points. 76 points is an anomaly, and I would not expect the Celtics to have that bad of a game. However, holding them under 110 is a very realistic possibility. If the Magic can keep the Celtics under control defensively, they will put themselves in a good position to cover the spread.

Why the Celtics Will Cover the Spread/Win

Boston was a top offensive team in the NBA during the regular season. They scored the eighth-most points per game, and they did it from beyond the arc. The Celtics led the NBA in threes attempted and threes made per game this season. They want to beat teams from deep, and that is how they will play in the postseason. Luckily, Boston is a team that can get hot at any given moment from the perimeter. If this is one of those games, the Celtics will cover the spread.

Boston has been able to win games with their offense this year. However, the Celtics were even better defensively. In fact, Boston allowed the second-fewest points per game. They were one of just six teams to allow less than 110 points per game during the year. Along with that, the Celtics allowed the second-lowest field goal percentage, third-lowest three-point percentage, and teams attempted the fewest free throws against them. Orlando is not the best offensive team, so the Celtics should be able to keep up their defensive play on Sunday.

Final Magic-Celtics Prediction & Pick

This could end up being a pretty good series. The Celtics are the better team on paper, but the Magic can surprise some people. Orlando has the ability to match Boston's defensive pressure. One thing to keep in mind is that the Magic do not have Jalen Suggs, as he was ruled out for the year about a month ago. With all of that in mind, I think this playoff game is going to be closer than the sportsbooks think. I will take the Magic to cover the spread in the first game of this series.

Final Magic-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Magic +13.5 (-108)