The Orlando Magic head across the country to take on the Golden State Warriors Monday night. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Warriors prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Magic-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Magic-Warriors Odds

Orlando Magic: +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +102

Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -144

Over: 212.5 (-110)

Under: 212.5 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Warriors

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBA TV

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic are one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. Orlando allows 105.4 points per game, which is the second-lowest in the NBA. Along with that, the Magic hold opponents to the lowest shots attempted per game, and they force the fourth-most turnovers. Furthermore, the Magic do a great job rebounding on defense as they allow the fewest offensive rebounds in the league. Orlando has to keep up this defensive play if they want to capture a win on the road.

Golden State will play right into the Magic's strength. The Warriors score just 111.3 points per game, and they have the fifth-lowest field goal percentage. They will also shoot a whole bunch of shots from beyond the arch while rarely getting to the free throw line. The Magic need to contest those outside shots, but there is a chance for them to hold the Warriors to a low score. There is a great chance for the Magic to keep the Warriors to a low score, and that will go a long way towards them winning this game.

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Magic allow a low amount of points because of their ability to slow the pace down. Golden State is the opposite team. Speeding up the Magic is the key to beating them. Orlando is not comfortable play in transition and running up and down the floor. Golden State has to force them to do this. The Magic do allow teams to shoot 47.3 percent against them, so the more shots taken the better Monday night. If Golden State speeds this game up, and hits their shots, they will be able to cover the spread.

The Magic are the lowest scoring team in the NBA. They score just 103.7 points per game, they shoot 43.7 percent from the field, and they are the worst three-point percentage team in the league. Orlando does not win games because of their offense, that is for sure. The Warriors allow the ninth-fewest points in the NBA, and teams struggle to hit their shots against them. The Magic are going to struggle on offense Monday night. This will help the Warriors cover win this game at home and get back above .500 for the season.

Final Magic-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Orlando is a better team than given credit for. However, it is hard to get past the lack of scoring coming from the Magic. What was not even mentioned is the Magic's current three-game losing streak with all those games coming on the road. Orlando is a bad basketball team on the road, and they are really struggling on their west coast trip. For that reason, I will take the Warriors to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Magic-Warriors Prediction & Pick: Warriors -2.5 (-108)