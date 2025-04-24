ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry versus Carlos Prates continues on the prelims with a fight between Malcolm Wellmaker and Cameron Saaiman in the bantamweight division. Check out our UFC odds series for our Wellmaker-Saaiman prediction and pick.

Malcolm Wellmaker (8-0) enters UFC Kansas City riding a wave of momentum, having knocked out Adam Bramhald in the first round on Dana White’s Contender Series last August. Before that, Wellmaker stopped Chase Boutwell via second-round TKO. Now, he looks to extend his unbeaten streak against Cameron Saaiman this Saturday night.

Cameron Saaiman (9-2) comes into UFC Kansas City looking to rebound after back-to-back losses, having been stopped by Payton Talbott in the second round and dropping a unanimous decision to Christian Rodriguez. Previously, Saaiman showcased his finishing ability by stopping Terrence Mitchell in the first round. He now faces Malcolm Wellmaker next.

Here are the UFC Kansas City Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Kansas City Odds: Malcolm Wellmaker-Cameron Saaiman Odds

Malcolm Wellmaker: -122

Cameron Saaiman: -102

Over 2.5 rounds: -175

Under 2.5 rounds: +135

Why Malcolm Wellmaker Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Adam Bramhald – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 (4 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Malcolm Wellmaker enters UFC Kansas City with significant momentum and the physical tools to make a statement against Cameron Saaiman. Wellmaker, undefeated at 8-0, boasts a dangerous combination of power, precision, and athleticism, as showcased by his highlight-reel first-round knockout of Adam Bramhald on Dana White’s Contender Series. With a four-inch reach advantage, superior height, and a striking rate of 8.05 significant strikes landed per minute at an impressive 66% accuracy, Wellmaker’s offensive output is both efficient and punishing. His ability to manage range with a crisp jab and counter with fight-ending power makes him a serious threat to Saaiman, who has struggled with the physicality and power of recent opponents.

Saaiman is a skilled technician with solid cardio and volume, but his takedown defense (47%) and tendency to get bullied by bigger bantamweights are concerning. Wellmaker’s 100% takedown defense and comfort in the clinch further limit Saaiman’s paths to victory. If Wellmaker can impose his size and power early, he’s likely to either find a finish or control the action for a decision. Expect Wellmaker’s athleticism, physicality, and knockout threat to be the difference, handing him a successful UFC debut this weekend.

Why Cameron Saaiman Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Payton Talbott – Ko/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 (6 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Cameron Saaiman has the skill set and experience to hand Malcolm Wellmaker his first professional loss at UFC Kansas City. Despite recent setbacks, Saaiman remains a dynamic striker with a proven ability to mix up his attacks, utilizing crisp combinations, leg kicks, and unpredictable spinning techniques to keep opponents guessing. His background as a K-1 kickboxing champion in South Africa and his UFC experience against tough competition give him an edge in both composure and adaptability. Saaiman’s volume striking and speed could be crucial, especially if he pressures Wellmaker and disrupts his rhythm with movement and varied attacks.

While Wellmaker brings power and a reach advantage, Saaiman’s technical striking and willingness to incorporate grappling when needed offer multiple paths to victory. If he can avoid Wellmaker’s big shots and dictate the pace, Saaiman’s relentless output and ability to mix in takedowns or scrambles could wear down the UFC newcomer. With nine career wins, six by knockout and one by submission, Saaiman has demonstrated finishing ability and resilience. Expect Saaiman to use his experience, volume, and versatility to outpoint Wellmaker over three rounds or potentially find a late stoppage, reestablishing himself as a rising bantamweight contender.

Final Malcolm Wellmaker-Cameron Saaiman Prediction & Pick

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cameron Saaiman at UFC Kansas City is a true pick’em, with both fighters bringing distinct strengths to the bantamweight clash. Wellmaker enters undefeated, boasting significant power, a four-inch reach advantage, and proven finishing ability, including a first-round knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series. Saaiman, despite back-to-back losses, is the more experienced UFC campaigner, known for his high-volume striking and technical versatility. Expect Wellmaker to press his physical advantages early, looking for a knockout or to control the range. Saaiman’s path to victory lies in using his speed, movement, and output to disrupt Wellmaker’s rhythm and potentially take over in later rounds if the fight goes the distance. Given the razor-thin betting odds and both fighters’ finishing instincts, this matchup could swing either way, but Wellmaker’s power and size give him a slight edge to secure a late TKO or decision win in a competitive bout.

Final Malcolm Wellmaker-Cameron Saaiman Prediction & Pick: Malcolm Wellmaker (-122), Over 2.5 Rounds (-175)