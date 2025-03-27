ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Mexico City: Brandon Moreno vs. Steve Erceg continues on the main card with a fight between Manuel Torres and Drew Dober in the lightweight division. Torres suffered his first UFC defeat with a brutal knockout loss in his last fight meanwhile, Dober is on a rare losing skid losing back-to-back fights coming into this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Torres-Dober prediction and pick.

Manuel Torres (15-3) suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of Ignacio Bahamondes, who knocked him out in the first round at UFC 306. Now, Torres has the chance to make a statement and get back on track in a Fight of the Night potential matchup against the lightweight veteran Drew Dober this weekend in front of his home crowd in Mexico City.

Drew Dober (27-14) has now suffered back-to-back defeats, most recently getting stopped by Jean Silva back in July 2024, which now puts him at just 1-3 over his last four fights. This could be a pivotal matchup in Dober's career where he will need a big win when he takes on the dangerous Manuel Torres this weekend at UFC Mexico City.

Here are the UFC Mexico Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Mexico Odds: Manuel Torres-Drew Dober Odds

Manuel Torres: +102

Drew Dober: -122

Over 1.5 rounds: +145

Under 1.5 rounds: -188

Why Manuel Torres Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Ignacio Bahamondes – KO/TKO

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 14 (7 KO/TKO/7 SUB)

Manuel Torres is poised to secure a victory against Drew Dober at UFC Mexico City this weekend, showcasing his explosive striking and evolving ground game. The 30-year-old Mexican fighter has been on a tear since joining the UFC, with three of his four promotional fights ending in first-round finishes. Torres' aggressive style and impressive 55% striking accuracy give him a significant edge over Dober's 40% accuracy. Moreover, Torres' two-inch reach advantage will allow him to control the distance and land his powerful shots more effectively.

While Dober is a seasoned veteran with a wealth of experience, he enters this bout on a two-fight losing streak. Torres, on the other hand, has only one recent setback and will be eager to bounce back in front of his home crowd. The younger fighter's “kill or be killed” attitude perfectly aligns with the high-octane atmosphere of UFC Mexico City. With his diverse skillset, including seven wins by knockout and seven by submission, Torres has the tools to exploit Dober's vulnerabilities both on the feet and on the ground. As Dober's takedown accuracy sits at a mere 17%, Torres should be able to keep the fight standing and capitalize on his superior striking to secure a statement victory.

Why Drew Dober Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jean Silva – KO/TKO R3

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 20 (11 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

Drew Dober is set to face Manuel Torres at UFC Mexico City this weekend, and the veteran lightweight has all the tools to secure a victory. Despite recent setbacks, Dober's experience and knockout power make him a formidable opponent. With 14 of his 27 wins coming by way of knockout, Dober has proven time and again that he can end fights in spectacular fashion. His striking accuracy of 40% and significant strikes landed per minute of 4.39 demonstrate his ability to find his target consistently.

Dober's resilience and ability to bounce back from losses are key factors in this matchup. He has shown throughout his career that he can adapt and overcome challenges, as evidenced by his performance against Ricky Glenn in October 2023, where he secured a first-round TKO victory and broke the record for most knockouts in UFC Lightweight division history. This win also earned him a Performance of the Night bonus, highlighting his ability to rise to the occasion. With his wealth of experience in high-pressure situations and his proven track record of finishing fights, Dober is well-positioned to overcome the rising star Manuel Torres and add another impressive victory to his record.

Final Manuel Torres-Drew Dober Prediction & Pick

The upcoming clash between Manuel Torres and Drew Dober at UFC Mexico City promises to be an explosive affair. Both fighters possess significant knockout power, setting the stage for a potential firefight. Torres' youth and home crowd advantage could provide an early surge, but Dober's experience and proven resilience may be the deciding factor. Expect a high-paced first round with both men exchanging heavy shots. As the fight progresses, Dober's veteran savvy and ability to weather storms could come into play. While Torres has the potential for a quick finish, Dober's durability and fight IQ might lead him to a hard-fought decision victory or a late TKO. Ultimately, this bout is likely to end inside the distance, thrilling fans with its intensity.

Final Manuel Torres-Drew Dober Prediction & Pick: Drew Dober (-122), Over 1.5 Rounds (+145)