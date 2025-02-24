ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is an Atlantic Division battle as the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Maple Leafs-Bruins prediction and pick.

The Maple Leafs come into the game at 35-20-2 on the year, placing them in first place in the Atlantic Division. This has the Maple Leafs looking at upgrading their roster at the trade deadline. They have won five of their last six games, and last time out, they faced the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks took the lead late in the first period on the power play. In the second period, Nicholas Robertson scored to tie the game, and he would add another goal in the period as the Maple Leafs had a 3-2 lead going into the third. In the third period, the Maple Leafs would add another two goals, winning the game 5-2.

Meanwhile, the Bruins are 27-24-7 on the year, sitting in sixth in the Atlantic Division, and currently outside of a playoff spot. The Bruins have continued to deal with injury issues as they have dropped in the playoff standings. In their last game, the Bruins faced the Anaheim Ducks. The Ducks took the first-period lead on goals from Trevor Zegras and Frank Vatrano. In the second period, Elias Lindholm made it a one-goal game, and then Morgan Geekie scored late in the third period to tie the game. In overtime, Leo Carlsson scored to give the Ducks the 3-2 victory.

Here are the Maple Leafs-Bruins NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Maple Leafs-Bruins Odds

Toronto Maple Leafs: -1.5 (+205)

Moneyline: -126

Boston Bruins: +1.5 (-260)

Moneyline: +105

Over: 5.5 (-120)

Under: 5.5 (-102)

How To Watch Maple Leafs vs Bruins

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Maple Leafs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The combination of Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews leads the way for the Maple Leafs top line. Marner leads the team in assists and points this year. He comes into the game with 16 goals and 55 assists, good for 71 points. He also has five goals and 19 assists on the power play. Matthews is fourth on the team in points, coming in with 21 goals and 26 assists this year. They are joined on the line by Matthew Knies. Knies is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 21 goals and 15 assists.

Meanwhile, William Nylander is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals from the second line. He comes into the game with 33 goals and 25 assists this year, while having eight goals and 13 assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by John Tavares. Tavares has 22 goals and 26 assists this year, with eight goals and two assists on the power play.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to be in goal for the Maple Leafs in this one. He is 11-5-2 on the year with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. Stolarz is second in the NHL in goals-against average and first in save percentage. He has won four straight games, and last time out, stopped 31 of 34 shots in a win.

Why the Bruins Could Cover the Spread/Win

David Pastrnak leads the way for the Bruins on the top line this year. He leads the team in goals, assists, and points this year. Pastrnak comes into the game with 28 goals and 41 assists, good for 69 total points. He has six goals and ten assists on the power play. He is joined on the line by Pavel Zacha. Zacha comes into the game with 12 goals and 21 assists. The line is rounded out by Morgan Geekie. He has 18 goals and 12 assists.

Brad Marchand leads the second line for the Bruins this year. He comes into the game with 20 goals and 25 assists, sitting second on the team in points this year. He is joined by Elias Lindholm. Lindholm comes into the game with 11 goals and 19 assists, good for fourth on the team in points. Finally, Mason Lohrei is sixth on the team in points, coming in with three goals and 22 assists playing from the blue line.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to be in goal for the Bruins. He is 18-18-5 on the year with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. Last time out, he stopped 26 of 29 shots but took the loss in overtime.

Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick

The Maple Leafs come in as slight favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. One reason is the scoring for the Maple Leafs, scoring 3.16 goals per game this year. They are also 11th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. Meanwhile, the Bruins are scoring just 2.74 goals per game this year, while sitting 24th in goals-against per game. With the scoring options for the Maple Leafs, expect them to get the win in this one.

Final Maple Leafs-Bruins Prediction & Pick: Maple Leafs ML (-126)