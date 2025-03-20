ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC London: Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady continues on the prelims with a fight between Marcin Tybura and Mick Parkin in the heavyweight division. Tybura got back on track in a big way with a TKO (doctor stoppage) to obtain his 26th professional victory meanwhile, Parkin remained undefeated when he got the first-round knockout in his last fight. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Tybura-Parkin prediction and pick.

Marcin Tybura (26-9) got the big win in his last fight when he butchered Jhonata Diniz until the doctors had to stop the fight midway through rounds 2-3. After taking Diniz from the ranks of the unbeaten, Tybura will be looking to do the same against Mick Parkin this weekend live at the O2 Arena.

Mick Parkin (10-0) got the biggest win of his career his last time out when he brutally knocked out Lukasz Brzeski in the first round extending his unbeaten streak to 10 wins in a row. Now, Parkin will be looking to do one better and take out one of the longest-tenured heavyweights on the UFC's roster Marcin Tybura when he steps inside the octagon in front of his home crowd this weekend.

Here are the UFC London Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC London Odds: Marcin Tybura-Mick Parkin Odds

Marcin Tybura: +102

Mick Parkin: -122

Over 2.5 rounds: -154

Under 2.5 rounds: +120

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Marcin Tybura Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Jhonata Diniz – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 17 (9 KO/TKO/8 SUB)

This weekend, Marcin Tybura and Mick Parkin are set to clash in a highly anticipated heavyweight bout in London. While Parkin remains undefeated in the UFC, boasting a formidable record, Tybura's experience and skill set make him the likely victor. Tybura, a seasoned veteran with over a decade of professional fighting experience, has faced and defeated numerous top-tier opponents. His diverse skillset, including seven wins by submission and ten by knockout, provides him with multiple paths to victory.

Tybura's recent performances have been impressive, with notable wins against Tai Tuivasa and Jhonata Diniz. His ability to finish fights quickly, as seen in his first-round submission of Tuivasa, could pose a significant threat to Parkin. Additionally, Tybura's experience in navigating the Octagon against a variety of opponents will likely give him an edge in terms of strategy and adaptability. While Parkin's undefeated record is impressive, his relatively limited experience compared to Tybura could be his downfall. Tybura's depth of experience and well-rounded skills make him the favorite to emerge victorious in this matchup.

Why Mick Parkin Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Lukasz Brzeski – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (6 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

This weekend, Mick Parkin faces Marcin Tybura in a pivotal heavyweight bout in London. Parkin, undefeated in his young UFC career, boasts a perfect 10-0 record, with six wins by knockout and one by submission. His recent performances have been impressive, including a first-round knockout of Łukasz Brzeski, which earned him a Performance of the Night award. Parkin's ability to finish fights quickly and his aggressive style could pose significant challenges for Tybura.

Tybura, while experienced and skilled, has shown vulnerability in recent fights. His loss to Serghei Spivac via submission highlights his susceptibility to grappling threats. Parkin, with a brown belt in BJJ and a submission win on Dana White's Contender Series, could exploit this weakness. Additionally, Parkin's youth and energy might allow him to outpace Tybura, who is nearing the end of his prime at 38 years old. Parkin's momentum and well-rounded skillset make him a strong contender to upset Tybura and continue his undefeated streak in the UFC. His aggressive striking and grappling abilities could be too much for Tybura to handle, leading to a potential victory for the young English fighter.

Final Marcin Tybura-Mick Parkin Prediction & Pick

In the upcoming matchup between Marcin Tybura and Mick Parkin, both fighters bring unique strengths to the table. Tybura, a seasoned heavyweight with a strong background in submissions and knockouts, has shown resilience in his recent performances, winning nine of his last 12 fights. Parkin, on the other hand, is a rising star with a penchant for knockouts and an unbeaten 10-0 record.

Given Tybura's experience and well-rounded skillset, he might initially control the pace. However, Parkin's aggressive striking could pose a significant threat if he can avoid Tybura's grappling attempts. Despite Parkin's momentum, Tybura's ability to finish fights both on the ground and standing gives him an edge. Tybura is likely to come away with the win via submission in the second round, leveraging his grappling expertise to outmaneuver Parkin's striking prowess.

Final Marcin Tybura-Mick Parkin Prediction & Pick: Marcin Tybura (+102), Under 2.5 Rounds (+120)