The Seattle Mariners head to Sacramento to take on the Athletics Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Athletics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mariners-Athletics Projected Starters

Emerson Hancock vs. Jeffrey Springs

Emerson Hancock (1-1) with a 6.62 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 17.2 innings pitched, 5 walks, 15 strikeouts, .347 oBA

Last Start: vs. Los Angeles Angels: No Decision, 6.0 innings pitched, 9 hits, 3 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 3.27 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 11.0 innings pitched, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts, .244 oBA

Jeffrey Springs (4-3) with a 4.98 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 34.1 innings pitched, 17 walks, 28 strikeouts, .242 oBA

Last Start: at Texas Rangers: Win, 6.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 0 runs, 1 walk, 1 strikeout

Home Splits: 3 starts, 7.20 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 15.0 innings pitched, 8 walks, 11 strikeouts, .302 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Athletics Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline: +100

Athletics: +1.5 (-194)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 9.5 (-114)

Under: 9.5 (-106)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Athletics

Time: 10:05 PM ET/7:05 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports California, Root Sports Northwest

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners are pulling ahead in the AL West division. They are playing solid baseball right now, and the team is hitting well. In their last 10 games (not counting Monday night), the Mariners are batting .295 with 16 home runs and 67 runs scored. They are putting up a lot of runs and the damage they are doing at the plate makes it very easy to win. If they can have another solid offensive game, Seattle will win the game.

Seattle should be able to put up more runs on Tuesday night. Jeffrey Springs has allowed 5, 4, and 7 runs in his three home starts this year. Additionally, he has allowed a home run in each of those three outings. Sutter Health Park has been very hitter friendly this season. The ball flies there, so it is not surprising that Springs has struggled there. If the Mariners can make some solid contact, they will be able to win this game.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Athletics are a lot better than they are given credit for. The A's are over .500 this season, and it is well deserved. As a team, the A's are batting .256 with 46 home runs, and they are averaged 4.30 runs per game. On the season, the Athletics are 12-6 when they score at least four runs this season. Last year, the A's were 50-25 in the same scenario. If the A's can have another good game at the plate, they will be able to win Tuesday night.

Emerson Hancock is a hittable pitcher. He is in the seventh percentile in xBA, 13th percentile in chase rate, and 14th percentile in whiff rate. Additionally, he has a low strikeout rate. Hancock allows plenty of contact and the Athletics have to use that to their advantage. With Brent Rooker, Tyler Soderstrom, and Jacob Wilson in the lineup, the A's can do some damage. If they can get to Hancock in a hitters park, the A's will come out on top.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick

This is a tough game to call. You never know what type of game you will get at Sutter Health Field. With the two pitchers in mind, I think the game is going to be higher scoring. I think that favors the Athletics. For that reason, I will take the A's to win straight up.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Athletics ML (-118)