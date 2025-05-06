ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the final game of an AL West series as the Seattle Mariners face the Athletics. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Athletics prediction and pick.

The Athletics took an early lead in game one of the series, scoring on a Miguel Andujar sacrifice fly in the first inning. Jacob Wilson would make it 2-0 in the second innings, but the Mariners would strike back. They would score four runs in the third inning to take the lead. Shea Langeliers hit a home run in the fourth, and Lawrence Butler would tie the game on a sacrifice fly. Langeliers would give the Athletics the lead in the seventh, but the Mariners tied the game in the eighth. This led to extra innings. Miles Mastrobuoni gave the Mariners the lead in the tenth, but Jacob Wilson would tie the game in the bottom of the inning. He would drive in the game winner in the bottom of the 11th, sending the Athletics to a 7-6 victory.

The Mariners and Athletics play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Mariners-Athletics Projected Starters

Bryan Woo vs. Gunnar Hoglund

Bryan Woo (4-1) with a 2.58 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP.

Last Start: Woo went 6.1 innings, giving up just one hit in his last start. He would strike out eight batters and not give up a run as he took the win over the Texas Rangers.

Away Splits: Woo is 2-1 on the road with a 3.20 ERA and a .178 opponent batting average.

Gunnar Hoglund (1-0) with a 1.50 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP.

Last Start: Hoglund went six innings, giving up six hits and a home run. He would strike out seven batters and give up just one run in a win over the Marlins.

Home Splits: Hoglund has yet to pitch at home in his career.

Here are the Mariners-Athletics MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Athletics Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -144

Athletics: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +120

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How to Watch Mariners vs. Athletics

Time: 3:35 PM ET/ 12:35 PM PT

TV: RSNW/NBCSCA

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jorge Polanco has been solid for the Mariners this year, leading the team with 27 RBIs. He is hitting .369 with a .407 OBP while having five doubles, nine home runs, and 15 runs scored. Meanwhile, Cal Raleigh has also been great for the Mariners. He is hitting .240 with a .359 OBP. He has seven doubles, 12 home runs, 23 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. Further, Randy Arozarena has been solid as well. He sis hitting .224 with a .366 OBP. He has seven doubles, five home runs, 18 RBIs, eight stolen bases, and 16 runs scored.

J.P. Crawford has led the Mariners in hitting. He is hitting .294 with a .417 OBP. He has three doubles, three home runs, 17 RBIs, and 18 runs scored. Finally, Julio Rodriguez has scored 23 times this year while hitting just .206, but with a .308 OBP. He has four doubles, two triples, five home runs, 16 RBIs, and five stolen bases as well.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Soderstrom has led the way for the Athletics. He is hitting .279 with a .344 OBP. He has five doubles, nine home runs, 15 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. Jacob Wilson has also been solid this year. He is hitting .341 with a .364 OBP. He has six doubles, three home runs, 20 RBIs, and 19 runs scored.

Brent Rooker has also played well, hitting .241 with a .308 OBP. He has six doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 18 RBIs, and 23 runs scored. Also slugging well is Shea Langeliers. He has seven home runs while hitting .226. He also has four doubles, 17 RBIs, and 15 runs scored. Finally, JJ Bleday is hitting .226 with a .331 OBP. He has eight doubles, four home runs, 13 RBIs, and 24 runs scored this year.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick

Bryan Woo has been great for the Mariners this year. He has given up more than three runs in a game just once. Further, he had four games giving up two or fewer runs as well. Woo has also pitched 12.1 innings over his last two road games, giving up just two runs and just four hits. He has also been dominant over the Athletics. Current Athletics are just 15-92 with a double, two home runs, three RBIs, five walks, and 22 strikeouts. Tyler Soderstrom has had the most success against Woo, going 3-10 with a home run, an RBI, a walk, and a strikeout.

Meanwhile, Gunnar Hoglund is coming off his first MLB start. He pitched well, striking out seven and giving up just one run. Further, of the 22 batters he faced, he gave up just six fly balls, with one home run. That will help him in this ballpark. Still, Bryan Woo has been dominant all year, and the Mariners should be able to hit off this rookie. Take the Mariners in this one.

Final Mariners-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-144)