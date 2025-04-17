ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Seattle Mariners head north of the border as they face the Toronto Blue Jays. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Blue Jays prediction and pick.

The Mariners head into Thursday at 9-9 on the year, which is good for third in the AL West. They have split the first two games of the series with the Cincinnati Reds, falling 8-4 in game one and then winning game two 5-3. The Reds and Mariners will conclude their series on Thrusday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jays are 11-8 on the year, which places them in second place in the AL East. They just finished a three-game series with the Atlanta Braves, winning two of the three. That includes the final game of the series. In the final game, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled to center in the third inning to make it 1-0. Then, in the sixth, Guerrero would hit his first home run of the year. Bo Bichette would add an RBI in the seventh, and the Blue Jays would go on to win the game 3-1.

Mariners-Blue Jays Projected Starters

Bryan Woo vs. Bowden Francis

Bryan Woo (2-0) with a 2.84 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP.

Last Start: Wood went seven innings in his last start, giving up six hits and a walk. He would strike out seven batters while allowing just one run on his way to a victory over the Rangers.

Away Splits: Woo is 0-0 on the year with a 6.00 ERA and a .217 opponent batting average.

Bowden Francis (1-2) with a 3.71 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Francis went 5.2 innings, giving up three hits, two walks, and two home runs. He would strike out five, but allow five runs, with three earned, in a loss to the Orioles.

Home Splits: Francis is 1-0 at home with a 3.00 ERA and a .100 opponent batting average.

Here are the Mariners-Blue Jays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Blue Jays Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -116

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: -102

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How to Watch Mariner vs. Blue Jays

Time: 7:07 PM ET/ 4:07 PM PT

TV: Apple TV+

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jorge Polanco leads the way for the Mariners this year. He is hitting .366 with a .372 OBP. He has a double, three home runs, 12 RBIs, a stolen base, and four runs scored. Meanwhile, Randy Arozarena has not hit great this year, but is driving in runs. He is hitting just .194 this year with a .359 OBP. He has five doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and six runs scored. Further, Cal Raleigh has been solid. He has hit .217 with a .308 OBP. Raleigh has three doubles, seven home runs, ten RBIS, two stolen bases, and 11 runs scored.

Further, Julio Rodriguez is hitting just .188, but has a .317 OBP. He has a double, two triples, three home runs, eight RBIs, four stolen bases, and 13 runs scored. Finally, Dylan Moore is hitting .325 with a .386 OBP. He has a double, four home runs, six RBIS, and ten runs scored this year.

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

George Springer has led the way so far this year for the Blue Jays. He is hitting .375 with a .436 OBP. Spring has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, ten RBIs, two stolen bases, and six runs scored. Meanwhile, Bo Bichette has been solid this year as well. He is hitting .305 with a .348 OBP. He has eight doubles, 11 RBIs, and eight runs scored.

Scoring runs is something Andres Gimenez has done well this year. He has scored 13 times while hitting .203 with three home runs and eight RBIs. Giminez has also stolen six bases. Finally, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .292 with a .373 OBP. He has four doubles, a home run, ten RBIs, and seven runs scored.

Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Bryan Woo has been solid this year, giving up just six runs all year, while limiting walks and striking out nearly a batter per inning. He has also pitched well against the Blue Jays. The only member of the Blue Jays with a hit against Woo is Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is one for three with a two-run home run. Meanwhile, Bowden Francis was strong in his only home start this year, but he did give up two home runs in six innings in that game. Further, he has given up four home runs in 17 innings so far, good for over two home runs per nine innings. The Mariners are sixth in the majors in home runs already this year. The long ball will be the difference as the Mariners get the win.

Final Mariners-Blue Jays Prediction & Pick: Mariners ML (-116)