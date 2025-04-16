ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The MLB season continues as the Seattle Mariners look to pick up the win on the road in Cincinnati when they take on the Reds in their series finale on Thursday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mariners-Reds prediction and pick.

Mariners-Reds Projected Starters

Bryan Woo vs. Brady Singer

Bryan Woo – (2-0) with a 2.84 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP

Last Start: Woo earned the win over Texas on Saturday, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over seven innings.

2025 Road Splits: Woo was roughed up in his lone road start where he gave four earned runs on five hits while striking out six in six innings against the Giants.

Brady Singer – (3-0) with a 3.18 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP

Last Start: Singer earned the win against Pittsburgh on Friday, giving up three earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three batters over five innings.

2025 Home Splits: Singer has been solid at home to start the season, where he is 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 0.67 WHIP in two starts.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mariners-Reds Odds

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -126

Cincinnati Reds: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +108

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Mariners vs. Reds

Time: 12:40 PM ET/9:40 AM PT

TV: MLB.TV

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners are well-positioned to topple Brady Singer and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, thanks to a combination of Woo’s emerging dominance and Seattle’s recent surge. Woo has rapidly established himself as one of the most reliable young arms in the American League, coming off a 2024 campaign with a 2.89 ERA and a sparkling 0.90 WHIP over 121.1 innings. His 2025 start has been equally impressive, posting a 2.84 ERA and holding hitters to a .186 average through his first three outings. Woo’s command and ability to limit hard contact have drawn comparisons to Zack Wheeler, and his consistency gives the Mariners a clear edge on the mound. Seattle’s pitching staff, anchored by Woo, has been a stabilizing force, and their recent 5-1 homestand against tough AL West opponents underscores their momentum heading into Cincinnati.

While Brady Singer has shown flashes of effectiveness, his underlying numbers suggest vulnerability, especially against left-handed bats, who have historically hit him hard. Singer’s move to Great American Ball Park, a hitter-friendly environment, further exposes his margin for error, and his xERA in 2024 was nearly a run higher than his actual ERA. The Reds’ offense, though boosted by the return of Austin Hays, has struggled for consistency, ranking near the bottom of MLB in average and OPS despite a recent hot streak. With Woo’s ability to neutralize opposing lineups and the Mariners’ balanced attack, Seattle is poised to capitalize on Singer’s splits and recent Reds volatility, making them the favorites to secure a key road victory.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Brady Singer and the Cincinnati Reds are poised to outmatch Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners on Thursday, thanks to a combination of Singer’s sharp early-season form and a revitalized Reds lineup. Singer, acquired in the offseason, has been a stabilizing force in the Reds’ rotation, posting a 3-0 record with a 3.18 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 innings so far this year. His ability to generate ground balls and limit hard contact has translated well to Great American Ball Park, a venue notorious for punishing fly-ball pitchers. Singer’s new cutter, developed to better attack left-handed hitters, has already paid dividends, and his seven shutout innings against the Rangers showcased his command and poise under pressure.

Offensively, Cincinnati’s lineup has received a significant boost with the return of Austin Hays, who delivered a 2-for-4, four-RBI debut, including a pivotal three-run homer against the Mariners earlier this week. The Reds are riding a four-game winning streak and have climbed above .500, showing renewed confidence and timely hitting. While Woo has flashed ace potential, he’s also shown vulnerability, allowing five earned runs over his last 12 innings. With Singer’s consistency and the Reds’ surging offense, Cincinnati is well-positioned to exploit any mistakes and secure another key home victory as they continue their upward trajectory in the National League Central.

Final Mariners-Reds Prediction & Pick

The Mariners and Reds are expected to produce a close, competitive game on Thursday. The Reds, riding a four-game winning streak, have shown resilience with timely hitting and strong bullpen performances, while Bryan Woo’s recent dominance gives Seattle hope. However, Cincinnati’s offense, led by Austin Hays and Gavin Lux, has been productive, and their starting pitcher, Brady Singer, has been solid with a 3.18 ERA. With both teams evenly matched and recent trends favoring the Reds at home, this game is likely to be a tight contest, potentially leaning toward Cincinnati’s edge in this matchup.

Final Mariners-Reds Prediction & Pick: Cincinnati Reds (+108), Over 8 (-115)