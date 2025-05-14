ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Weathers and Taillon face off in the finale in Chicago! It has been a rough season for the Marlins, who are struggling compared to the Cubs. The Cubs have been more inconsistent lately, but are still playing well. The Cubs also won the first game in this series. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Cubs prediction and pick.

Marlins-Cubs Projected Starters

Ryan Weathers vs. Jameson Taillon

Ryan Weathers (5-6) with a 3.63 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed one run on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts through 6.1 innings.

Away Splits: (4-3) 2.04 ERA

Jameson Taillon (2-2) with a 4.53 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP

Last Start: Allowed six runs on nine hits with one walk and four strikeouts through four innings.

Home Splits: (0-0) 2.50 ERA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Cubs Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +176

Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Cubs

Time: 7:40 pm ET/4:40 pm PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida/MARQ

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Marlins were among the worst teams in the MLB last season, with a 62-100 record, and they have not been all that much better this season. They have a 15-25 record and have lost four of their previous five games and two straight coming into this game, after a recent walk-off grand slam. The offense was around average for the Marlins last season; they are just outside the top 10 this season. The pitching has taken a nosedive and is the worst in the MLB, similar to how much they struggled last season. Otto Lopez, Xavier Edwards, Griffin Conine, Matt Mervis, Agustin Ramirez, and Kyle Stowers have stood out despite their offensive struggles. Max Meyer is the only pitcher playing well on the mound.

The Marlins are starting Ryan Weathers on the mound. He has not started this season yet due to injury. Last season, he allowed 39 runs on 78 hits with 24 walks and 80 strikeouts through 86.2 innings across his 16 starts. He also had a K/BB ratio of 3.3 in those starts. Suzuki has zero hits against him, Swanson has a .250 average and two RBI, and Hoerner has a .400 average against Weathers. Tucker has not faced him yet.

The Marlins' offense has steadily gotten better and better this year. They were 14th in team batting average at .244 last season and have a .246 average this season. Stowers and Edwards have stood out on the offense the most for the Marlins. Stowers leads in batting average at .288, home runs with seven, RBI with 26, and OBP at .368. Then, Edwards leads in total hits with 42. Stowers and Edwards have not faced Taillon yet during their careers.

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cubs had an 83-79 record last season and barely missed the postseason, but this year, they have started the season with a 24-18 record. They have also won two of their previous three games. Behind the plate, this offense has been red-hot and is in the top 10 in the league. Their pitching was one of the best in the MLB last season, but in comparison, they are in the middle of the MLB this year. On offense, Kyle Tucker, Seiya Suzuki, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ (injured), Michael Busch, and Matt Shaw have been the biggest standouts for the Cubs, despite how inconsistent they have been. Shota Imanaga is a star pitcher for the Cubs, but Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea are playing well behind him.

The Cubs are starting Taillon on the mound. He has a 2-2 record, a 4.01 ERA, and a 1.19 WHIP. He has allowed 23 runs on 42 hits with nine walks and 35 strikeouts through 43.2 innings in his eight starts. He also has a K/BB ratio of 3.9 through those starts. The Cubs have gone 3-5 in his eight appearances this season. Only Fortes and Sanchez have faced Taillon, and neither has gotten a hit off of him.

The Cubs' offense has been playing great recently. They are ninth in the MLB with a team batting average of .253 after having a .242 average last season. Tucker, Suzuki, and Hoerner are the best players on this loaded offense. Tucker leads in home runs with 10, in OBP at .376, and in total hits with 44. Then, Hoerner leads in batting average at .280, and Suzuki leads in RBI with 34. Hoerner has a .400 average and a 1.000 OPS in five ABs, Suzuki does not have a hit, and Tucker has not faced Weathers coming into this matchup.

Final Marlins-Cubs Prediction & Pick

This game comes down to trust, and the team to trust more right now is the Cubs. There's too much unknown with Weathers coming back. Taillon has been solid, and the Cubs have the better offense. The home crowd in Wrigley is also big for this game.

Final Marlins-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs: -1.5 (-102)