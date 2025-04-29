ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Miami Marlins finish their West Coast trip as they face the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Dodgers prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, Freddie Freeman drove in the first run on a single in the bottom of the first, and then Mookie Betts would drive in another in the bottom of the third. Miquel Rojas hit a double in the fourth to make it 3-0, and then Teoscar Hernandez made it 5-0 on a home run in the fifth. Still, the Marlins would climb back into the game. Eric Wagamandrove in a run in the sixth, and then Dane Myers would hit a grand slam in the inning to tie the game. This would lead to extra innings. Jesus Sanchez would drive in a run in the top of the tenth to give the Marlins the lead. Still, Tommy Edman hit a single to drive in two runs and win the game for the Dodgers.

The Marlins and Dodgers play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Marlins-Dodgers Projected Starters

Cal Quantrill vs. Tony Gonsolin

Cal Quantrill (2-2) with a 7.83 ERA and a 1.78 WHIP.

Last Start: Quantrill went 5.2 innings, giving up five hits and two home runs. He would strike out five batters but also give up four runs. Still, he took the win over the Mariners.

Away Splits: Quantrill is 2-1 on the road with a 7.07 ERA and a .304 opponent batting average.

Tony Gonsolin (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and 0.00 WHIP.

Last Start: Gonsolin will be making his first start since 2023. He missed all of the 2024 season after having Tommy John surgery.

Home Splits: In 2023, Gonsolin was 6-3 with a 5.55 ERA and a .238 opponent batting average at home.

Here are the Marlins-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Dodgers Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (+116)

Moneyline: +240

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: -295

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Dodgers

Time: 3:10 PM ET/ 12:10 PM PT

TV: FDSNFL/SNLA

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kyle Stowers has led the way for the Marlins this year. He is hitting .293 with a .374 OBP. He has three doubles, a triple, two home runs, 15 RBIs, two stolen bases, and 13 runs scored. Meanwhile, Matt Mervis has been solid as well. He is hitting just .219 but with a .293 OBP. He has two doubles, seven home runs, 14 RBIS, and ten runs scored. Liam Hicks has also been solid when in the line up. He is hitting .236 with a .328 OBP. He has two doubles, a home run, 12 RBIS, and six runs scored.

Eric Wagaman leads the team in runs scored, coming in with 14 runs scored. He is hitting .258 with a .313 OBP. Wagaman has six doubles, three home runs, and eight RBIs as well. Also playing well is Xavier Edwards. Edwards is hitting .267 with a .338 OBP. He has three doubles, nine RBIs, six stolen bases, and 13 runs scored.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Teoscar Hernández has been great for the Dodgers this year, leading the team with 27 RBIs. He is also hitting .274 with a .291 OBP. Hernandez has six doubles, nine home runs, 27 RBIs, and 16 runs scored. Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani is hitting well. He is hitting .290 with a .392 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, six home runs, nine RBIs, seven stolen bases, and 27 runs scored.

Also hitting well is Tommy Edman. Edman is hitting .248 with a .288 OBP. He has eight home runs, 21 RBIS, and 18 runs scored. Finally, Freddie Freeman is hitting .286 this year with a .370 OBP. He has five doubles, four home runs, 15 RBIS, and ten runs scores.

Final Marlins-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

While Cal Quantril is 2-2 on the year, he has just one solid start. That was going five innings and giving up four hits against the Braves. In his other four starts, he has given up 20 runs in 18 innings of work with four home runs. Further, he has allowed at least five base runners in all four of those starts. Further, current members of the Dodgers have had success against Cal Quantrill. In 118 at-bats, they have hit .322 with a .404 OBP. Further, they have four home runs and 17 RBIs. Ten current members of the Dodgers have an RBI against Quantrill. This does not include Freddie Freeman, who is 8-15 with two doubles, a triple, and three walks, but does not have an RBI. Meanwhile, Tony Gonsolin is making his first start since 2023. His last start in 2023 was against the Marlins, but only one current Marlin has faced him. That is Jesus Sanchez, who is one for four with a single. Gonsolin may give up runs in this game, and with Quantrill on the mound for the Dodgers, there should be plenty of runs in this one. Take the Over.

Final Marlins-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Over 9.5 (-110)