The MLB season continues as the Miami Marlins look to get the win on the road when they head to Los Angeles to take on the Dodgers in game two of their series on Tuesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Marlins-Dodgers Projected Starters

Sandy Alcantara vs. Matt Sauer

Sandy Alcantara – (2-2) with a 6.56 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP

Last Start: Alcantara took the loss Wednesday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings as the Marlins were downed 5-2 by the Reds. He struck out four.

2025 Road Splits: Alcantara was roughed up in his lone start on the road, where he gave up six runs on four hits in just two innings of work against the Phillies.

Matt Sauer – (0-0) with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP

Last Start: Sauer surrendered one run on three hits over 1.2 innings in his only time in the big leagues back on April 7th.

2025 Home Splits: This will be Sauer's first home start this season.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Dodgers Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +160

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How To Watch Marlins vs. Dodgers

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, Spectrum SportsNet, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins are primed to pull off an upset against Matt Sauer and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, thanks to Alcantara’s recent signs of regaining his Cy Young form and the Marlins’ quietly productive offense. After a rocky start to 2025, Alcantara delivered his first quality start of the season last week, going six innings and allowing just three runs on five hits while striking out four a significant step forward as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. His velocity and command are trending upward. Alcantara is showing he can still anchor the Marlins’ rotation when locked in.

The Marlins’ offense, averaging 4.44 runs per game and batting .256 as a team, is capable of generating run support against a Dodgers pitching staff that has shown vulnerability in recent outings. Matt Sauer, while flashing strikeout potential in the minors, has limited MLB experience and a career ERA near 5.00 at the big-league level, making him a less proven option against a disciplined Miami lineup. If Alcantara continues his upward trajectory and the Marlins’ bats remain steady, Miami has the formula to outpitch and outscore the Dodgers in this matchup.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Matt Sauer and the Los Angeles Dodgers are well-positioned to get the better of Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, leaning on Sauer’s intriguing arsenal and the Dodgers’ deep, albeit recently slumping, lineup. Sauer’s power repertoire-featuring a 95 mph sinker and cutter, a hard curve, and a four-seam fastball that generates plenty of swings and misses-gives him the tools to induce ground balls and avoid big innings. While his major league experience is limited, Sauer has shown above-average control and the ability to keep hitters off balance, which could be key against a Marlins lineup that has struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities, especially on the road.

Despite a recent offensive lull, the Dodgers’ lineup remains one of the most talented in baseball, with stars like Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts capable of breaking out at any moment. Their ability to grind out at-bats and pressure opposing starters is well documented, and they’re overdue for a turnaround after averaging over five runs per game during their early-season hot streak. Alcantara, while showing flashes of his pre-injury form, has struggled with putaway pitches and was tagged for six runs in his last start, suggesting he’s still finding his rhythm post-surgery. If Sauer can keep the game close early, expect the Dodgers’ offense to capitalize late and secure a much-needed win at home.

Final Marlins-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins face a favorable matchup Tuesday against Matt Sauer and the Dodgers. Alcantara’s velocity is back at 97 mph, and while his command hasn’t fully returned post-surgery, he’s trending upward and remains capable of a strong outing. The Dodgers are likely to use Sauer in a bullpen game, as he’s struggled in the majors with a 7.71 career ERA and was recently optioned back to Triple-A after allowing a run in 1.2 innings during his 2025 debut. Expect Alcantara to keep the game close and Miami’s offense to take advantage, giving the Marlins the edge.

Final Marlins-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Marlins ML (+160), Under 8.5 (-105)