It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Marlins-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners admirably rebounded from a very tough start to their season. Seattle was 4-8 after 12 games but then won 10 of its next 13 to move above .500 and avoid the negative start which could have derailed the team's overall plans. However, after establishing a 14-11 record with a series win in Boston against the Red Sox, the Mariners came home on Friday night to take on the Miami Marlins. The Mariners should be the better team in this series, but in any individual baseball game, weird — and bad — things can happen.

The Mariners got the weird-and-bad double whammy. The weird was that they lost 8-4 to a Marlin team whose offense is not one of the better ones in Major League Baseball. This was an outlier game for the Miami offense.

The bad: Logan Gilbert, who started the game for Seattle, had to exit early with arm tightness. He will get an MRI on Saturday. The Mariners are nervously waiting for more news, hoping they don't lose Gilbert for a prolonged period of time. Seattle's biggest team asset is its starting pitching depth. Losing Gilbert, if it happens, would be a crippling blow for the M's. While they wait for more information on Gilbert, they need to go out to the diamond on Saturday and beat the Marlins to even up this series and give themselves a chance of winning the series on Sunday.

Marlins-Mariners Projected Starters

Connor Gillispie vs Luis Castillo

Connor Gillispie (0-2) is struggling to find himself as a pitcher this season. He got knocked around for four runs in five innings by the Phillies in his last start. He is one of the weaker starters in the Miami rotation and has to find a way to develop a better every-game standard. Gillispie needs to become a five-inning, two-run pitcher for the Marlins. For much of the season, he has failed to reach that result.

Last Start: April 20 at Philadelphia Phillies — 5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 3 K

Luis Castillo (2-2) was nowhere close to his best in his most recent start versus the Blue Jays, but he survived. He pitched around 10 hits and two walks to somehow give up only three runs. That was an acrobat on a high wire. Castillo has to be much, much sharper in this outing, or else the Miami offense could ambush him.

Last Start: April 20 at Toronto Blue Jays — 5 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 5 K

Here are the Marlins-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Mariners Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-111)

Moneyline: +188

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -225

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Marlins vs Mariners

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT