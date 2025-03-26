ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Athletics-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Athletics-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners are dealing with more pressure than any other Major League Baseball team this season, not in terms of the intensity of their fan base (that would be the New York Mets), but in terms of urgently needing to achieve at a high level and take advantage of significant resources. When we refer to resources, we aren't referring to money, since Mariner ownership is notoriously miserly and penny-pinching in its ways. We are referring to pitching. That's the resource the Mariners have more of than just about any other team in baseball. The Mariners have a great 1-through-5 starting staff. They have a good bullpen. They consistently received strong pitching performances in 2024 and had one of the lower ERAs in baseball. Elite pitching is supposed to translate into elite results, but the Mariners missed the playoffs because they had a terrible offense. The number of 2-1, 3-1, 3-2, and 4-2 losses endured by the Mariners was far too great to bear for a long-suffering fan base and the only MLB team which has never reached the World Series.

The Colorado Rockies have made the World Series. So have the Miami Marlins. So have the Washington Nationals, Chicago White Sox, and other teams which are terrible right now but at least have something in their past to point to in the trophy case. The Mariners? They have nothing, and until they make a World Series, they will be — factually — the least accomplished team in baseball without any question or debate. That's why they have so much pressure heading into this 2025 season.

Here are the Athletics-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Athletics-Mariners Odds

Athletics: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +138

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 7 (-105)

Under: 7 (-115)

How to Watch Athletics vs Mariners

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET/7:05 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California (A's) / Root Sports Northwest (Mariners) / MLB Network alternate game

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

Luis Severino gives the A's a very strong starting pitcher. He was good for the New York Mets last season, and there is no reason why he shouldn't be good for the Athletics this year in their temporary residence in Sacramento. Going up against the notoriously weak-hitting Mariners, Severino should be able to get off to a good start in 2025 and, at the very least, keep the A's close enough to cover a plus-1.5-run spread. The Mariners have to prove they can hit the baseball before they receive any credit or any benefit of the doubt. This was a historically bad offense in 2024, so one should anticipate a low-scoring game, probably 3-2 or 2-1, which enables the Athletics to cover the spread in Seattle, a pitcher-friendly ballpark where offenses typically struggle.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Logan Gilbert is one of multiple ace-level pitchers the Mariners have on their staff. He can take the mound and dominate the A's for six or seven innings. Even if the Seattle offense is not tremendous, it just has to scratch out a few runs in order to score a 3-1 win which will cover a minus-1.5-run spread. Seattle will need to score five or six runs in a lot of the games it plays this season, including and particularly against mediocre pitchers. Severino is a good pitcher, so the Mariners don't need to hammer him. As long as Logan Gilbert does his job, Seattle can win 3-1 or 4-2 and cover.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Mariners, but on Opening Day, we advise sitting back and seeing where a game is after five or six innings and then making a live bet.

Final Athletics-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners -1.5