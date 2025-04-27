ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Marlins-Mariners.

The Seattle Mariners were able to bounce back on Saturday from a brutal loss on Friday. Seattle was dumped 8-4 on Friday in a game which also involved a concerning injury to starting pitcher Logan Gilbert. It is human nature be thrown off balance and lose focus when something very alarming happens, but the Mariners shrugged off their Friday loss, took the field on Saturday, and played a complete game in a 14-0 win over the Marlins. Seattle scored six runs in the first inning and did not look back. It was the kind of performance which calms down a team and restores a sense of order. Now the Mariners will try to win the series in the rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

Marlins-Mariners Projected Starters

Max Meyer vs Logan Evans

Max Meyer (2-2) is coming off one of the most dominant outings by any pitcher in 2025. He delivered a no-walk, 14-strikeout performance in just six innings. Meyer has been one of the big breakout stars among starting pitchers in the first month of the 2025 season. He has shown more upside and improvement than most other young pitchers in the game. If Meyer is able to sustain this form for most of the season, he will establish himself as a genuine ace and could become a huge piece at the trade deadline or next offseason. Meyer has an opportunity to do something very special and important this year. His career might be about to take off, but he is the one who has to make it happen.

Last Start: April 21 vs Cincinnati Reds — 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 0 BB, 14 K

Logan Evans is making his major-league debut after being called up from the minors. Let's see if the Mariners have unearthed another special starting pitcher, or if he at least needs more time to round into form and learn the ropes. Can Evans find Mariner magic right away, or will the ruthlessness of baseball show him how much he has to learn?

Here are the Marlins-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Mariners Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +134

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -158

Over: 7.5 (+102)

Under: 7.5 (-124)

How to Watch Marlins vs Mariners

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT