It is the final game of this NL East series as the Miami Marlins face the New York Mets. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Mets prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, it was a lower-scoring game. It was scoreless heading into the bottom of the third when Juan Soto hit an RBI double to break the tie. The game would remain -10 into the bottom of the eighth when Tyrone Taylor singled to single to drive home a second run. The Mets pitchers would give up seven hits and three walks, but not give up a run, as the Mets won the game 2-0.

The Marlins and the Mets will play game two of the series on Tuesday.

Marlins-Mets Projected Starters

Max Meyer vs. Tylor Megill

Max Meyer (0-1) with a 3.09 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP

Last Start: Meyer gave up eight hits and two walks in six innings. He would strike out eight, but also give up three runs, taking the loss to the Braves.

Away Splits: Meyer is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA and a .308 opponent batting average on the road.

Tylor Megill (2-0) with a 0.87 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP.

Last Start: Last time out, Megill went 5.2 innings, giving up two hits and three walks. He would strike out four and not give up a run, taking the win over the Blue Jays.

Home Splits: Megill is 1-0 at home with a 0.00 ERA and a .111 opponent batting average.

Here are the Marlins-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Mets Odds

Miami Marlins: +1.5 (-113)

Moneyline: +190

New York Mets: -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -230

Over: 7 (-112)

Under: 7 (-108)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Mets

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: FDSNFL/SNY

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

Xavier Edwards has led the way for the Marlins this year. He is hitting .282 on the year with a .356 OBP. He has three doubles, three RBIs, three stolen bases, and four runs scored this year. Joining Edwards at the top of the lineup is Kyle Stowers. Stowers is hitting .258 with a .410 OBP. He has a home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Rounding out the top of the line up is Otto Lopez. Lopez is hitting .244 with a .311 OBP.

The middle of the lineup is home to Jonah Bride. Bride is hitting just .071 with a .212 opponent batting average. He has one run scored. Also playing in the middle of the order is Matt Merivs. Merivs is hitting .286 with a .333 OBP. He has two home runs, four RBIs, and three runs scored. Finally, Girffin Conine has been solid as well this year. He is hitting .250 with a .273 OBP. Conine has a double, a home run, an RBI, and four runs scored this year.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the Mets lineup is led by Francisco Lindor. Lindor is hitting .242 with a .308 OBP. He has two doubles and three RBIs. Further, he has scored five times this year. He is joined at the top of the lineup by Juan Soto. Soto is hitting .286 this year with a .419 OBP. He has four doubles, a home run, four RBIs, and has scored eight runs this year. Rounding out the top of the order is Pete Alonso. Alonso is hitting .314 this year with a .429 OBP. He has three doubles, three home runs, 11 RBIs, and six runs scored this year.

Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos have also been solid in the middle of the order. Nimmo is hitting .2111 with a .244 OBP. Nimmo has a double, two home runs, five RBIs, and eight runs scored. Meanwhile, Vientos is hitting just .114 but has a .244 OBP. He has two doubles, an RBI and two runs scored.

Final Marlins-Mets Prediction & Pick

Tylor Megill has been great this year. He has given up just one run over two starts this year. The Marlins do not have a ton of experience against Tylor Megill. Nick Fortes is one for five with a home run, while Matt Mervis is two for two with a home run. Still, while the Marlins have had some success in limited at-bats against Tylor Megill, the Mets have had even more success against Max Meyer. In 12 at-bats, they have six hits, with a wall. Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor are both one-for-two with a home run. Meanwhile, Mark Vientos has a double and an RBI against Meyer. Heading into Tuesday, the Mets had won five straight games and have won three of four against the Marlins so far this year. They will get another win in this one.

Final Marlins-Mets Prediction & Pick: Mets ML (-230)