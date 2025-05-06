ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets are in the desert to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks Tuesday night. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Mets-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

David Peterson vs. Zac Gallen

David Peterson (2-1) with a 3.06 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 32.1 innings pitched, 9 walks, 30 strikeouts, .276 oBA

Last Start: vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Win, 5.0 innings pitched, 5 hits, 1 run, 0 walks, 2 strikeouts

Away Splits: 2 starts, 3.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 12.0 innings pitched, 3 walks, 14 strikeouts, .273 oBA

Zac Gallen (2-4) with a 4.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 38.1 innings pitched, 18 walks, 43 strikeouts, .218 oBA

Last Start: at New York Mets: Win, 6.0 innings pitched, 2 hits, 1 run, 3 walks, 8 strikeouts -1.5

Home Splits: 4 starts, 6.41 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 19.2 innings pitched, 13 walks, 17 strikeouts, .256 oBA

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Diamondbacks Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+155)

Moneyline: -102

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: -116

Over: 9 (-105)

Under: 9 (-115)

How to Watch Mets-Diamondbacks

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: SportsNet New York, DBACKS.TV

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

David Peterson is having a good season so far. He has been able to limit a lot of damage and keep opponents off the barrel. Peterson is also able to keep the ball on the ground this season. He is in the 93rd percentile in ground ball rate, which is going to be important in the desert. The Diamondbacks have multiple hitters than can leave the yard at any moment, so being able to keep them out of the air is crucial. If Peterson pitches the way he has been, the Mets will win this game.

The Mets have a chance to put up some runs in this game. They struggled to hit off Gallen in their last matchup against him, but this game could be different. Gallen has really struggled to pitch at Chase Field. His ERA is over 6.00 and he has gone more than five innings just one time at home this year. The Mets have a pretty good offense with Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor and others, so there is a chance for them to put up some runs.

Why The Diamondbacks Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Diamondbacks need to get to Peterson in this game. Giving Gallen run support is going to be the most important part of this game. The good news is Peterson has struggled according to his advanced stats. He allows a very high average exit velocity, a high hard-hit percentage and he does not get a lot of swings and misses. Arizona is going to have a chance to make some loud contact and put up some runs Tuesday night.

Zac Gallen was able to pitch really well in his first start against the Mets. Yes, he has pitched worse at home this year, but coming into this game with a solid start under his belt against New York makes a difference. He is going to have plenty of confidence knowing that he has already shut them down. He struck out eight batters in the win for Arizona and he held them to just two hits. If he can have a similar start Tuesday night, the Diamondbacks will win.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

This is a solid pitching matchup. I do think Zac Gallen will come out victorious, though. I will take the Diamondbacks to win this game.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks ML (-116)