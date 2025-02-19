ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The PGA Tour heads south of the border for the Mexico Open! Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series as we hand out a Mexico open prediction and pick.

VidantaWorld is a longer course. It plays over 7,400 yards, but is a par-71. Being long off the tee is going to be important in this event. The fairways offer excellent opportunity to stay out of the rough, and the greens are reachable for birdie. The long irons will come into play more times than not this weekend, but the Greens are surrounded by sand. All-in-all, expect lower scoring rounds.

Last season, Jake Knapp earned his first and only win of his PGA career. He shot even par in the final round, but held a big enough lead that it did not matter much. This year, the purse is $7 million and there are 500 FedEx Cup points up for grabs. There are not any big names participating, but it should be a fun weekend.

Here are the PGA Tour: Mexico Open Golf odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PGA Tour: Mexico Open Odds:

Ashkay Bhatia: +1400

Rasmus Hojgaard: +1800

Samuel Stevens: +2200

Kurt Kitayama: +2200

Patrick Rodgers: +2200

Taylor Moore: +2500

Michael Kim: +2500

Stephan Jaeger: +2500

Harry Hall: +3000

Aaron Rai: +3300

Ben Griffin: +3300

Beau Hossler: +3500

Kevin Yu: +3500

Alex Smalley: +4000

Nicolai Hojgaard: +4000

Niklas Norgaard: +4000

Jake Knapp: +4000

Mexico Open Favorite Picks

Ashkay Bhatia: Bhatia has played some very good golf this season. He finished T32 in his first three events, and he is coming off a T9 finish at the Genesis Invitational. Bhatia has been solid with his accuracy off the tee, and he is 33rd in greens in regulation. Additionally, he does a pretty good job putting. His one problem is the lack of distance off the tee. Still, if he can stay accurate, expect to see him on the top of the leaderboards.

Kurt Kitayama: Kitayama has not played since the WM Phoenix Open. However, this is the type of event he can win. He is 11th on tour in driving distance, and 13th in strokes gained: off the tee. He does struggle to hit fairways and greens, but he will be able to shorten the course for himself. If he can hit his irons a little bit better, there is a chance for him to win the Mexico Open.

Patrick Rodgers: Rodgers has yet to win on tour. However, the American is coming off a T3 finish at the Genesis Invitational, which is very impressive. He hits the ball pretty well off the tee, and he should be able to hit a few greens. The problem with his game is the putter is not very good. Rodgers has to find a way to sink his putts in this event. If he does, the Mexico Open will be won by him.

Mexico Open Sleeper Picks

Michael Kim: Kim is pretty inconsistent. However, he has been excellent in the last two events he participated in. He finished T2 at the WM Phoenix Open and T13 at the Genesis Invitational. Kim has hit over 70 percent of greens this season while averaging 306.5 yards off the tee. He is another player that really struggles on the greens, though. If he putts well, Kim will be in good position to win.

Jake Knapp: Knapp is the reigning champion. He has not been at his best this season, though. He is usually a little bit longer off the tee, which would help this weekend. However, he has been struggling in the other parts of the game. Still, Knapp has the talent to win again if his driver comes to play.

Ben Kohles: This is a true sleeper. Kohles is second on tour in driving accuracy, 10th in greens in regulation, 10th in putting average, and 13th in scoring average. He missed the cut in Phoenix, but made the previous two. Kohles has the ability to play well at this course, though. There is a path for Kohles to win the Mexico Open if he continues to play well in those three parts of the game.

Final Mexico Open Prediction & Pick

This event is not the hottest with all the big names sitting out. However, there is a lot of good golf to be played this weekend. As for a winner, it is going to be very tough to predict. Someone not listed could easily come out with the win. However, I will be taking the favorite to come out on top. Ashkay Bhatia is my choice to win the Mexico Open.

Final Mexico Open Prediction & Pick: Ashkay Bhatia (+1400)