It is a Saturday ACC battle as Miami faces North Carolina. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami-North Carolina prediction and pick.

Miami comes into the game at 6-22 and 2-15 in conference play, placing them in 16th in the ACC. Further, Miami is just 2-14 since Jim Larranaga retired. They opened the year 3-0 before losing 17 of their next 18 games. Miami would then win two of three but has fallen in four straight games. In their last game, they faced Duke. Duke dominated the game. They would take the lead early in the game, and never give it back, leading by 15 at the end of the first half, and then winning the game 97-60.

Meanwhile, North Carolina is 18-11 on the year, and 11-6 in conference play. That places them in fifth in the ACC. They opened the year 4-1 before three straight losses. They would then win eight of their next ten before two straight losses. North Carolina would then lose three of their next five, including a North Carolina 20-point loss to Clemson. Since then, they have won four straight. In the last game, North Carolina faced Florida State. North Carolina led by six points at the end of the first half, and would go on to win the game 96-85.

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami is ranked 190th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 67th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 333rd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Miami is 142nd in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 95th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. They have been solid when shooting inside this year. Miami is 41st in the nation in two-point shooting percentage this year.

Miami is led by Matthew Cleveland. He is scoring 16.3 points per game this year while also adding 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jalil Bethea. Bethea is scoring seven points per game while also adding two rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. AJ Station-McCray has also been solid, scoring 7.5 points per game, while adding 2.6 rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game.

Lynn Kidd leads the way for the Miami frontcourt. Kidd leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 7.1 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 11.5 points per game while adding 1.4 assists. Meanwhile, Brandon Johnson comes in with 7.7 points per game while adding 6.5 rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game this year.

Why North Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

North Carolina is ranked 42nd in KenPom's current rankings. They are 22nd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 77th in adjusted defensive efficiency. North Carolina is also solid on offense this year. They are 22nd in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 55th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, North Carolina gets to the line well. They are 63rd in the nation in free throw attempts per game while sitting 53rd in free throws made per game this season.

RJ Davis leads the way for North Carolina. He comes into the game with 17.4 points per game this year while adding 3.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Meanwhile, Seth Trimble leads the team in rebounds and steals per game. He comes into the game with 5.4 rebounds per game, while adding 1.4 steals per game. He is also scoring 12 points per game while adding 1.4 assists.

Meanwhile, Ian Jackson comes in with 13.4 points per game while adding 3.1 rebounds per game this year. Further, Elliot Cadeau comes in with ten points per game, while adding three rebounds, six assists, and one steal per game.

Final Miami-North Carolina Prediction & Pick

There are a few key factors in this game that will determine the outcome. First will be rebounding. North Carolina is 85th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage while Miami is 169th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. Further, North Carolina has been strong in the second half this year. They are 13th in the nation in points per game in the second half, while Miami is 332nd in opponent points per game in the second half. Finally, North Carolina has the much better defense. North Carolina is 143rd in the nation in opponent shooting efficiency while Miami is 359th. Take North Carolina in this one.

Final Miami-North Carolina Prediction & Pick: North Carolina -16.5 (-108)