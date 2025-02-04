ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Michigan State-UCLA prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Michigan State-UCLA.

It is weird to think of Michigan State versus UCLA as a conference game, but in 2025, it is. This is one of the better conference games on the Tuesday slate in college basketball.

Michigan State still leads the Big Ten. The Spartans have a chance to be a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. This is one of Tom Izzo's better teams in recent years. Keep in mind that his 2019 team, which went to the Final Four in Minneapolis, was a No. 2 seed. In more recent seasons, Michigan State settled into a 7-to-11 seed range and was not a serious Final Four contender. This team has restored a higher standard and has given Izzo another chance to go deep in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State's most recent game was part of the Spartans' midseason road trip to Los Angeles. Before playing UCLA, the Spartans faced USC on Saturday. The Spartans played good enough defense to win, but their offense did not join the battle. Michigan State lost 70-64 by falling short at the offensive end of the floor. MSU did not do anything particularly well, making only five 3-pointers and going 11 of 19 at the free throw line while committing 13 turnovers. USC did not give Michigan State anything easy, and the Spartans were unable to find ways to create high-quality scoring opportunities. Michigan State suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season and its first loss in roughly two months. Now we get to find out how this team responds to a loss.

Here are the Michigan State-UCLA College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Michigan State-UCLA Odds

Michigan State: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +118

UCLA: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 139.5 (-110)

Under: 139.5 (-110)

How to Watch Michigan State vs UCLA

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: Peacock

Why Michigan State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan State lost by six to USC in a game when it missed eight free throws in 19 attempts. If MSU can clean up its free throw shooting, it will have a far better chance of covering the spread on a night when it is getting, not giving, points as a rare underdog. Also, MSU is unlikely to go 5 of 15 on 3-pointers again. That was its 3-point-shooting line versus USC. Chances are the Spartans will be better here. That will enable them to win this game against a good, not great, UCLA side.

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA is back on track. The Bruins had lost four in a row midway through January, but coach Mick Cronin — who got after his team with a scathing tirade — has gotten through to his players and turned the ship around. UCLA has won five games in a row and has beaten good teams such as Wisconsin and Oregon during that run. The Bruins are playing well at both ends of the floor. Their offense won the Wisconsin game and their defense carried the day versus Oregon and Washington. This is the UCLA team we saw earlier in the season in wins over Arizona and Gonzaga. Mick Cronin trusted that his team could receive tough love in the right way. He was correct, and his instincts were validated.

Final Michigan State-UCLA Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to UCLA, but we fundamentally think this game is a coin flip. Pass.

Final Michigan State-UCLA Prediction & Pick: UCLA -2.5