It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Mississippi State-Missouri prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mississippi State-Missouri.

The SEC Tournament moves into the second round on Thursday, after a busy and consequential set of first-round games on Wednesday. Mississippi State hammered LSU to move into this round. Missouri had a first-round bye. The winner will move to the quarterfinals and gain a chance to play on the weekend.

Both teams are guaranteed to be in the NCAA Tournament. They are both playing for seeding at this point. MSU and Missouri have both struggled in recent weeks. They played their best ball earlier in the season, but in late February and early March, they have not been at their best. One notable aspect of these two teams' trajectories is that their more recent stumbles have actually enabled the SEC to increase its likely number of bids for the NCAAs. Both MSU and Mizzou lost to Oklahoma, for instance, which helped the Sooners climb back to the good side of the bubble. Both teams lost to Texas and helped the Longhorns stay alive on the bubble. The story of the 2025 SEC in men's basketball has been marked by an uncanny ability of the various teams in the conference to evenly distribute their wins, lifting everyone's fortunes in the process. The SEC Tournament enters this second-round schedule on Thursday with the possibility of 13 or even 14 teams making the NCAA Tournament. There's a decent chance that 13 teams will get in, and 14 teams is still within the realm of possibility.

Here are the Mississippi State-Missouri College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

SEC Tournament Odds: Mississippi State-Missouri Odds

Mississippi State: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +138

Missouri: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -166

Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs Missouri

Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bulldogs looked really sharp against LSU. They needed that game. They had been drifting the past few weeks and had been losing a lot of games. Keep in mind that the SEC is a cutthroat conference. Nearly every team in the league is an NCAA Tournament-caliber team, so it's not as though MSU is losing to bad teams. Anything but. Nevertheless, Mississippi State had been getting pushed around by the rest of the SEC. The blowout of LSU was an assertion of strength and a display of dominance. The Bulldogs needed that. They should play well here.

We also have to point out that Missouri has been struggling too. It's not just MSU which has labored in recent games. Missouri can be almost impossible to beat when it is hitting 3-point shots, but when the Tigers' offense is not clicking, this is a vulnerable team, even an ordinary one. Mizzou is not inspiring any confidence with its current level of play. MSU can pounce at the right time in the SEC Tournament.

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

Missouri needed several days off to achieve a reset. You will see the good version of Missouri at this tournament against a Mississippi State team which has been average at best over the past few weeks and is not playing at a particularly high level.

Final Mississippi State-Missouri Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Mississippi State, but neither team inspires confidence. This game might be conducive to a second-half live play.

Final Mississippi State-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State +3.5