It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Missouri-Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Missouri-Texas.

The Missouri Tigers have had a great month of January. Coach Dennis Gates is bringing out the best in his team. Missouri is increasingly solidifying a place in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. This is what happens when a team takes care of business at home and on the road in a very tough conference.

The SEC, as we know, is likely to get at least 10 teams into the Big Dance this year, very possibly 12 or 13 if everything goes right. Missouri looks like one of the teams from the SEC which will make the field of 68. Missouri already had a win over Kansas coming into 2025. That win in December vaulted Mizzou up the at-large board. Now the Tigers, in January, have stacked together wins over Florida on the road and Arkansas at home. They are tied for second in the SEC at 4-1 and have just three losses on the season. That's not a bubble resume. That is well inside the field. One could reasonably say that Missouri is now playing for NCAA Tournament seeding, not selection. We wouldn't argue with that statement. Right now, it's fundamentally true. That having been said, a four-game losing streak in the latter half of January would change Missouri's situation. The Tigers might be playing for seeding instead of selection, but their first priority is to remain stable and relatively consistent so that they avoid a big losing skid and enter the middle of February with a tournament bid pretty much sealed. Then they can fully focus on improving their seeding in the back end of February and the first two weeks of March.

Texas is playing very competitive basketball in the SEC. The Longhorns won on the road at Oklahoma last week, a very important win. Texas hasn't consistently won in the conference, but the Longhorns have put up a fight against Auburn and Tennessee, two of the top teams in the country. UT lost to those two highly-ranked opponents but pushed them hard at the end. If Texas can play as hard against Missouri as it did versus Auburn and especially Tennessee, it will certainly give itself a chance to win.

Here are the Missouri-Texas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Missouri-Texas Odds

Missouri: +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +106

Texas: -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 147.5 (-115)

Under: 147.5 (-105)

How to Watch Missouri vs Texas

Time: 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Missouri Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Tigers are playing great basketball right now. Dennis Gates has his team in a groove. Missouri is scoring consistently well and is forcing its opponents to be very sharp at the offensive end of the floor in order to win. If opponents do not shoot at a high percentage or can't get to the free throw line enough, Missouri is establishing an advantage over them. Texas is a decent team but not a great team. Missouri can gain and maintain the upper hand here, and the Tigers are getting — not giving — points relative to the spread. Jump on Mizzou here.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Texas has taken a number of really good teams down to the final minutes. If the Longhorns play with the toughness we have seen from them in recent weeks, they have a very good chance of beating Missouri, which is having a superb season but is not an elite team the way Auburn and Tennessee are in the SEC.

Final Missouri-Texas Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Missouri, but this game feels like a coin flip. Pass.

Final Missouri-Texas Prediction & Pick: Missouri +2.5